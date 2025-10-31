Mizzou Among Top Schools for 4-Star 2027 DL
Missouri has seen a massive surge on the recruiting trail throughout this football season, landing 10 new commitments since the end of September.
The Tigers' currently hold pledges from 20 prospects in the 2026 class, and have been able to turn some attention to the class of 2027 as of late. This past week, Missouri extended an offer to a 3-Star edge rusher prospect in the class, Juelz Batiste, and now have been named among the finalists for a 4-Star prospect.
Benjarvius Shumaker from Choctaw County High School in Ackerman, Mississippi officially announced his top 12 schools on October 30, including Missouri among Texas, Purdue, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Notre Dame, Maryland, Tennessee, Louisville, Oklahoma and Miami.
Standing at 6-foot-3, 270 lbs., Shumaker is ranked as the No. 4 defensive lineman in the class and the No. 2 player overall in the state of Mississippi, according to 247sports' composite ranking. In nine games as a junior for for Choctaw County, he's compiled an eye popping 83 tackles, 17.0 TFL's and 5.5 sacks.
He is an incredibly dominant force up front, using his size and strength to leverage past would be blockers and find his way into the backfield. Shumaker is also extremely quick off the ball, and has the ability to win with both power and speed at the point of attack.
So far this fall, the highly touted prospect has made stops at two of his twelve finalists, Tennessee and Ole Miss, but has yet to make the trip to Columbia for a campus visit with Missouri.
While it is still quite early in his recruitment, Shumaker looks to be one of the top names in the class already, so making a strong early impression would be good for the Tigers' staff if they can get the 4-Star prospect to campus.
The Tigers do not currently hold any commitments in the 2027 recruiting class, but have begun to extend offers and line up visits with highly touted prospects over the last several weeks. Just recently, Missouri extended a pair of offers to 2027 quarterback Will Mencl and 2027 safety Jabarri Lofton.
2026 Mizzou Football Recruiting Targets
4-Star LB Duyon Forkpa Jr. - Baltimore, Maryland
3-Star DT Jae'Lin Battle (Baylor) - Edmond, Oklahoma
3-Star DT Ari Slocum - Farmerville, Louisiana
3-Star S Karaijus Hayes - Sarasota, Florida
3-Star OT Ben Mubenga - Buford, Georgia