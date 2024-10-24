Mizzou at Alabama Final Availability Report
The final availability report for the Missouri Tigers was posted Friday night. The top injury to monitor for Missouri is the health of quarterback Brady Cook. Dealing with a foot injury, Cook was first listed as doubtful Wednesday and Thursday before a positive development Friday.
The full availability report for both Missouri and Alabama ahead of the Week 9 matchup can be found below.
Missouri Friday Availability Report
Bold designations indicate a change in status from Thursday.
• WR Mookie Cooper - Out
• QB Brady Cook (ankle) - Questionable
• RB Nate Noel (foot) - Out
• TE Brett Norfleet (shoulder) - Probable
• S Sidney Williams - Probable
• S Tre'Vez Johnson - Probable
• S Daylan Carnell - Probable
• S Joseph Charleston - Probable
• OL Cayden Green - Probable
• WR Marquis Johnson - Probable
Friday update: Missouri would still like to be more healthy, but it won't be nearly as wounded as the first report would indicate.
Thursday update: Starting wide receiver Mookie Cooper has been moved from doubtful to out. His injury is unknown.
ESPN's Pete Thamel posted updates on Noel and Cook earlier Wednesday, stating Noel would miss the game and the team was pessimistic about Cook's availability. If Cook were to miss the game, it would be the first he missed since being named the starter at the start of 2022.
Cook suffered an ankle injury on the first drive of the game against Auburn Saturday, forcing him to leave until the final drive of the third quarter. On a bum ankle, he led Missouri on a 21-17 comeback win.
Noel also exited the game with a foot injury against Auburn. He returned in the second half, only to take one carry in the third quarter.
Norfleet exited the game against Auburn early on, lowering his body to shed a tackle with his shoulder absorbing most of the contact. He returned later on.
Williams rotates in to play the "star" position for Missouri. He exited the game against Auburn with an injury.
The injuries to Carnell, Tre'Vez Johnson and Green are undisclosed. All played a complete game against Auburn.
Marquis Johnson was a game-time decision for the Auburn game. He was dealing with an ankle injury earlier on in the season that he suffered in Week 4, but it is unknown whether or not that is the injury placing him on the report now. He wasn't added to the report until Friday of last week.
Alabama Thursday Availability Report
• DB Keon Sabb - Out
• LB Cayden Jones - Out
• DB Red Morgan - Probable