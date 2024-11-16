Mizzou at South Carolina Live Injury Updates: Brady Cook to Start
The No. 23 Missouri Tigers will look to earn their first SEC road win of the season Saturday against South Carolina, but will not be at full strength.
Two starters on offense have already been ruled out for the Tigers, including starting center Connor Tollison, who suffered a season-ending injury against Oklahoma in Week 11.
The biggest question for Missouri heading into the game was the status of starting quarterback Brady Cook, dealing with a wrist and ankle injury that caused him to miss the Tigers' match against Oklahoma. Cook was listed as doubtful on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday for Missouri, but is active for the Tigers after being listed as a game time decision Saturday morning.
Cook will be receiving the ball from a new center, however, with Drake Heismeyer filling in for Tollison. Filling in last week against Tollison, Heismeyer did not allow a single pressure on 14 snaps in pass protection.
[This post will be updated throughout the game with any new injury updates]
Live Injury Updates
• 3:20 p.m.: Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz confirms to the SEC Network broadcast that starting quarterback Brady Cook is "ready to go." today.
Missouri Final Availability Report
Players who are dealing with previously reported season-ending injuries are not included in this post.
• WR Mookie Cooper - Out
• QB Brady Cook - Game Time Decision
South Carolina Final Availability Report
• EDGE Gilber Edmond - Out
• LT Josiah Thompson - Active
• S DQ Smith - Active