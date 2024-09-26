Mizzou Athletics Receives $25 Million Donation for Stadium Project
Mizzou Athletics received an anonymous $25 million donation in support of the $250 million Memorial Stadium Project, athletics director Laird Veatch announced in a press release Thursday.
"This donation is a powerful testament to the passion and commitment of Mizzou supporters," Veatch said in the release. "It brings us closer to achieving our vision for the future of Memorial Stadium and signals that we are building something truly special here in Columbia."
The expansive project was formally approved by the University of Missouri Board of Curators at a meeting in Kansas City on September 13. The renovations include a remodel to the north end zone, additional premium seating and improvements to the concourse among others.
The athletics program is hoping the project will build off the momentum its football program has built, currently holding the longest winning streak in the nation. Both the board and the athletics administration have emphasized the need to invest in its athletics now to make the most out of recent success.
"As Coach Drinkwitz’s program continues to thrive in the Southeastern Conference," Veatch said, "we will need more philanthropic leaders to join in supporting this transformational project and continue Mizzou’s incredible momentum."
Mizzou Athletics also received a $62 million gift in February of 2024, the largest donation the program has ever received. The $25 million donation is the largest gained under Veatch, who took over as the director of athletics in April.
According to the release, Mizzou Athletics hopes to raise $125 million through leadership philanthropic support, with $90 million of that raised after the recent gift.
Since he's earned the job, Veatch has been working to raise funds for what the programs hope will be a project.
"During the past five months, he (Veatch) has been out and about, regaining, I would say, the trust of our fans and our donors, and already he has raised significant money for this project," University of Missouri President Mun Choi said at the board meeting in Kansas City.
Veatch and the athletics program will still have fundraising work to do, but this gift is a key early step. Construction for the project is set to break ground on November 30, following Missouri football's regular season finale against Araknsas and expected to be completed ahead of the 2026 football season.