Mizzou Center Connor Tollison Announces Future Plans with Program
Missouri Tigers starting center Connor Tollison has informed the team he will be returning for the 2025 season, not declaring for the NFL draft, per a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel. The report confirms what head coach Eli Drinkwitz alluded to after Tollison suffered the injury.
"Really, really good football player," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said in a press conference. "I know he'll bounce back. I know we'll get him back for next year. But, disappointed for him."
The redshirt junior suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Tigers' game against Oklahoma in Week 11. No timetable for Tollison's recovery has been given, including whether or not he will be able to practice with the team in the spring or fall.
Tollison returning would be a significant retention for the Missouri offensive line, which is expected to lose at least one starter in left tackle Marcus Bryant. The transfer from SMU has started every game at left tackle for the TIgers this season.
Additionally, starting right tackle Armand Membou's future with the program remains a question mark. The junior is ranked as Pro Football Focus' (PFF) No. 125 best draft-eligible prospects.
Tollison will look to continue to boost his draft stock in one final year with Missouri. He was ranked as the No. 232 overall prospect in PFF's rankings for the 2025 NFL Draft had he declared.
Tollison has been Missouri's starter at center for each of the past three seasons. He allowed 13 pressures on the season before suffering the injury.
