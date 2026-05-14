Mizzou Class of 2027 Football Recruiting Tracker
In this story:
Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers are moving deeper into the important part of the 2027 recruiting cycle, with summer visits and a bulk of big names and potential commitments looming. Drinkwitz appears to once again be slated for a premier class nationally, which could feature multiple four-star recruits.
Drinkwitz and the Tigers kicked off the class with a quarterback, adding composite three-star Braylen Warren from Omaha, Nebraska. He's been a driving force in the recruiting class so far by attempting to recruit other big-name prospects to Columbia to join him.
Missouri's football recruiting has become a consistent national force, securing a top-25 recruiting class four times since the arrival of Drinkwitz in 2020. Last class, it was players like four-star defensive tackle Tajh Overton, four-star cornerback Jaxson Gates and three-star wide receiver Jabari Brady who pushed the Tigers to the No. 24 overall class.
Here's a look into Missouri's 2027 class, which will be updated throughout the cycle as updates, additions and news come along.
2027 Recruiting Tracker
- Team Rankings - Through June 2
- Who's committed in to Mizzou in the class of 2027?
- Who else is Mizzou targeting in the class of 2027?
- Which 2027 recruits are officially visiting Mizzou?
Team Rankings - Through June 2
247Sports: No. 28
On3/Rivals: No. 29
Who's committed in to Mizzou in the class of 2027?
(Listed in order from commitment date. Rankings last updated on June 2.)
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 275 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: Three-star recruit
247Sports: Not ranked nationally, No. 92 offensive tackle, No. 46 in Ohio
On3/Rivals: No. 1,198 nationally, No. 90 offensive tackle, No. 47 in Ohio
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 220 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: Three-star recruit
247Sports: Not ranked nationally, No. 30 linebacker, No. 5 in Missouri
On3/Rivals: No. 455 nationally, No. 49 linebacker, No. 9 in Missouri
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 260 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: Three-star recruit
247Sports: Not ranked nationally, No. 55 defensive lineman, No. 9 in Indiana
On3/Rivals: No. 766 nationally, No. 75 defensive lineman, No. 13 in Indiana
"Building the relationship with the coaching staff, they really cultivated with me and my family. It was just a big part in the decision-making, trusting the coaching staff, knowing that they're going to get it done. I believe in Coach Drink and what his plan is for me."Sowunmi on Missouri's coaching staff
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 285 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: Three-star recruit
247Sports: Not ranked nationally, No. 70 interior offensive lineman, No. 39 in Illinois
On3/Rivals: No. 931 nationally, No. 81 interior offensive lineman, No. 33 in Illinois
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 215 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: Three-star recruit
247Sports: Not ranked nationally, No. 78 linebacker, No. 12 in Missouri
On3/Rivals: No. 644 nationally, No. 55 linebacker, No. 9 in Missouri
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 200 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: Three-star recruit
247Sports: Not ranked nationally, No. 38 safety, No. 8 in Missouri
On3/Rivals: No. 341 nationally, No. 31 safety, No. 6 in Missouri
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 215 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: Three-star recruit
247Sports: Not ranked nationally, No. 1 punter, No. 49 in Illinois
On3/Rivals: No. 1,747 nationally, No. 1 punter, No. 58 in Illinois
Height: 6-feet
Weight: 170 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: Four-star recruit
247Sports: Not ranked nationally, No. 25 wide receiver, No. 6 in Missouri
On3/Rivals: No. 246 nationally, No. 36 wide receiver, No. 4 in Missouri
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 215 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: Four-star recruit
247Sports: No. 120 nationally, No. 6 tight end, No. 1 in Missouri
On3/Rivals: No. 140 nationally, No. 6 tight end, No. 2 in Missouri
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 300 lbs
Rankings
Consensus: 3-star recruit
247Sports: Not ranked nationally, No. 41 interior lineman, No. 15 in Ohio
On3/Rivals: No 619 nationally, No. 49 interior lineman, No. 25 in Ohio
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 200 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 3-star recruit
247Sports: Not ranked nationally, No. 75 safety, No. 29 in Illinois
On3/Rivals: No. 786 nationally, No. 78 safety, No. 25 in Illinois
"It means a lot for me to come play down there at Mizzou. I really like the coaching staff. coach (Jacob) Yoro, coach Drinkwitz, coach (Corey) Batoon, everybody, they're family. This is like a brotherhood and that's what I like in a program."Lofton on Missouri's coaching staff
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 205 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 3-star recruit
247Sports: Not ranked nationally, No. 28 quarterback, No. 4 in Nebraska
On3/Rivals: No. 486 nationally, No. 32 quarterback, No. 3 in Nebraska
“One thing that really stands out to me is that he's a player's coach. He really cares about his players a lot, and everything. Him being an offensive coach meant a lot to me, too, just because he coaches all the quarterbacks and all that.”Warren on Eli Drinkwitz
Who else is Mizzou targeting in the class of 2027?
4-star CB Raheem Floyd - East St. Louis, Illinois
4-star LB Roman Igwebuike - Chicago
4-star IOL Kyler Kuhn - Kansas City, Missouri
4-star RB Landen Williams-Callis - Richmond, Texas
4-star OT Caleb Johnson - Noblesville, Indiana
4-star WR Lawrence Britt - Memphis, Tennessee
4-star RB Kingston Miles - St. Louis (Auburn commit)
4-star S Kaleb Elkins - Indianapolis
4-star DT Nehemiah Ombati - Shakopee, Minnesota
4-star EDGE Antwan Jackson - Collierville, Tennessee
4-star EDGE Clarence Johnson Jr. - Saint Paul, Minnesota
4-star CB Brandon Sherrard - Pearland, Texas
4-star CB Evan Via - Saint Louis
4-star CB Logan Thompson - Belleville, Illinois
4-star EDGE Success Nwabude - Athens, Georgia (Georgia Tech commit)
3-star LB Kobe Rhymes - Kansas City, Missouri (Missouri commit)
3-star EDGE Solomon Efunbajo - Miami
3-star EDGE Chris Kasky - La Grange Park, Illinois
3-star WR Charles Britton III - Belleville, Michigan
3-star S Alen Blackshere - Miami
3-star DT Joseph Graves - Bradenton, Florida
3-star CB T'ari Miller - Miami
3-star WR Laron Baker Jr. - East St. Louis, Illinois
3-star S Keontay Toomer - Indianapolis
3-star RB Jeremiah Stonewall - Crete, Illinois
3-star DT Markius Woods - Lawrenceville, New Jersey
3-star LB Marshaun Ivy - St. Louis (Arizona State commit)
3-star OT Jaylen Hill - Lanett, Alabama
3-star DT Corey Randolph - Chicago
3-star ATH Maalik Moore - Fort Wayne, Indiana
3-star IOL Tristan Dare - Southlake, Texas
3-star EDGE Esa Wittingburg - East Orange, New Jersey
3-star WR Deng Tong - Kansas City, Missouri (Kansas Commit)
3-star S James Roberson - Allen, Texas
3-star QB Carter Temple - Kearney, Missouri
3-star WR Braylon Kasper - Queen Creek, Arizona
3-star WR Trysten Shaw - Mansfield, Texas
3-star DL Sean Saint Fleur - Hyattsville, Maryland
3-star OT Jack Marquard - Lakewood, Ohio
Unranked WR Kyren Evans - St. Louis
Unranked IOL Lamari'on Robinson - Junction City, Arkansas
Unranked ATH Darius Dennis - Dayton, Ohio
Unranked WR Chance McPike Jr. - Paducah, Kentucky
Unranked ATH Joziah Nicholson - Clemmons, North Carolina
Unranked CB Ramir Henry-Dupree - Greensboro, North Carolina
Unranked TE Caleb Stevens - Kearney, Missouri
Which 2027 recruits are officially visiting Mizzou?
Weekend of May 29 (confirmed)
4-star IOL Kyler Kuhn
4-star CB Evan Via
4-star DL Nehemiah Ombati
3-star OT Jack Marquard
3-star DL Sean Saint Fleur
3-star IOL Luke Injaychock (Missouri commit)
3-star EDGE Chris Kasky
3-star LB Kobe Rhymes (Missouri commit)
Weekend of June 5 (unconfirmed)
4-star RB Landen Williams-Callis
4-star TE Jack Brown (Missouri commit)
4-star LB Roman Igwebuike
4-star EDGE Myles Smith
4-star WR Lawrence Britt
4-star WR Chris Harris Jr. (Missouri commit)
3-star DL Dami Sowunmi
3-star CB Alex Patton (Duke commit)
3-star ATH Maalik Moore
3-star LB Ethan Hauser
3-star WR Charles Britton III
3-star DT Joseph Graves
3-star Jabarri Lofton (Missouri commit)
3-star IOL Tristan Dare
3-star QB Braylen Warren (Missouri commit)
Unranked CB Ramir Henry-Dupree
Weekend of June 12 (unconfirmed)
4-star CB Raheem Floyd
4-star OT Caleb Johnson
4-star RB Kingston Miles (Auburn commit)
4-star S Kaleb Elkins
4-star EDGE Antwan Jackson
4-star EDGE Clarence Johnson Jr.
3-star DT Eric Vaulx Jr.
3-star S Keland Shelton Jr.
3-star DT Corey Randolph
3-star S James Roberson
3-star DT Will Zaccagnino (Wisconsin commit)
Unranked TE Caleb Stevens
Weekend of June 19 (unconfirmed)
3-star CB T'ari Miller
3-star EDGE T.K. Cunningham
3-star S Alan Blackshere
3-star IOL Lual Aleu (Missouri commit)
3-star LB Caleb Green (Missouri commit)
3-star DT Markius Woods
3-star S Keontay Toomer
3-star DT Jaylen Hill
3-star DT Zai'Vion Meads
Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Michael Stamps is attending the University of Missouri pursuing a degree in journalism. He joined Missouri Tigers On SI as a recruiting writer in 2023, but his beats have subsequently included football and basketball, plus recruiting. Michael is from Papillion, Neb.Follow msstamps7
Joey Van Zummeren is the lead writer for Missouri Tigers on SI, covering the Tigers since 2023. He also has experience reporting on the Green Bay Packers and high school sports. A Belleville, Ill., native, he joined Missouri Tigers On SI as an intern in 2023.Follow JoeyVZ_
Joey Van Zummeren has covered Missouri football and men's basketball for Missouri Tigers On SI since 2023. He also has experience reporting on the Green Bay Packers and high school sports. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow mizzou_kcsn