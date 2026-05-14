Mizzou Class of 2027 Football Recruiting Tracker

Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers are moving deeper into the important part of the 2027 recruiting cycle, with summer visits and a bulk of big names and potential commitments looming. Drinkwitz appears to once again be slated for a premier class nationally, which could feature multiple four-star recruits.

Drinkwitz and the Tigers kicked off the class with a quarterback, adding composite three-star Braylen Warren from Omaha, Nebraska. He's been a driving force in the recruiting class so far by attempting to recruit other big-name prospects to Columbia to join him.

Missouri's football recruiting has become a consistent national force, securing a top-25 recruiting class four times since the arrival of Drinkwitz in 2020. Last class, it was players like four-star defensive tackle Tajh Overton, four-star cornerback Jaxson Gates and three-star wide receiver Jabari Brady who pushed the Tigers to the No. 24 overall class.

Here's a look into Missouri's 2027 class, which will be updated throughout the cycle as updates, additions and news come along.

2027 Recruiting Tracker

Team Rankings - Through June 2

247Sports: No. 28

On3/Rivals: No. 29

Who's committed in to Mizzou in the class of 2027?

(Listed in order from commitment date. Rankings last updated on June 2.)

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 275 lbs.



Rankings



Consensus: Three-star recruit

247Sports: Not ranked nationally, No. 92 offensive tackle, No. 46 in Ohio

On3/Rivals: No. 1,198 nationally, No. 90 offensive tackle, No. 47 in Ohio

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 220 lbs.

Rankings



Consensus: Three-star recruit

247Sports: Not ranked nationally, No. 30 linebacker, No. 5 in Missouri

On3/Rivals: No. 455 nationally, No. 49 linebacker, No. 9 in Missouri

Missouri defensive line commit Dami Sowunmi poses with Missouri defensive line coach Chop Harbin. | via @Damisowunmi on X

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 260 lbs.

Rankings



Consensus: Three-star recruit

247Sports: Not ranked nationally, No. 55 defensive lineman, No. 9 in Indiana

On3/Rivals: No. 766 nationally, No. 75 defensive lineman, No. 13 in Indiana

"Building the relationship with the coaching staff, they really cultivated with me and my family. It was just a big part in the decision-making, trusting the coaching staff, knowing that they're going to get it done. I believe in Coach Drink and what his plan is for me." Sowunmi on Missouri's coaching staff

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 285 lbs.

Rankings



Consensus: Three-star recruit

247Sports: Not ranked nationally, No. 70 interior offensive lineman, No. 39 in Illinois

On3/Rivals: No. 931 nationally, No. 81 interior offensive lineman, No. 33 in Illinois

Highlights from last Friday.

11 Tackles

2 tackles for loss

1 sack

@elee_doubleace @coach_DWash @Elcoach_rogers pic.twitter.com/H5OwY7oQi1 — Caleb Green 2027 (@Caleb_Green18) October 14, 2025

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 215 lbs.



Rankings



Consensus: Three-star recruit

247Sports: Not ranked nationally, No. 78 linebacker, No. 12 in Missouri

On3/Rivals: No. 644 nationally, No. 55 linebacker, No. 9 in Missouri

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 200 lbs.



Rankings



Consensus: Three-star recruit

247Sports: Not ranked nationally, No. 38 safety, No. 8 in Missouri

On3/Rivals: No. 341 nationally, No. 31 safety, No. 6 in Missouri

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 215 lbs.



Rankings



Consensus: Three-star recruit

247Sports: Not ranked nationally, No. 1 punter, No. 49 in Illinois

On3/Rivals: No. 1,747 nationally, No. 1 punter, No. 58 in Illinois

Height: 6-feet

Weight: 170 lbs.



Rankings



Consensus: Four-star recruit

247Sports: Not ranked nationally, No. 25 wide receiver, No. 6 in Missouri

On3/Rivals: No. 246 nationally, No. 36 wide receiver, No. 4 in Missouri

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 215 lbs.



Rankings



Consensus: Four-star recruit

247Sports: No. 120 nationally, No. 6 tight end, No. 1 in Missouri

On3/Rivals: No. 140 nationally, No. 6 tight end, No. 2 in Missouri

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 300 lbs



Rankings



Consensus: 3-star recruit

247Sports: Not ranked nationally, No. 41 interior lineman, No. 15 in Ohio

On3/Rivals: No 619 nationally, No. 49 interior lineman, No. 25 in Ohio

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 200 lbs.



Rankings



Consensus: 3-star recruit

247Sports: Not ranked nationally, No. 75 safety, No. 29 in Illinois

On3/Rivals: No. 786 nationally, No. 78 safety, No. 25 in Illinois

"It means a lot for me to come play down there at Mizzou. I really like the coaching staff. coach (Jacob) Yoro, coach Drinkwitz, coach (Corey) Batoon, everybody, they're family. This is like a brotherhood and that's what I like in a program." Lofton on Missouri's coaching staff

Westside quarterback Braylen Warren, a Missouri commit, stands with Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinwkitz. | via @Steve_Warren96 on Twitter/X

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 205 lbs.

Rankings

Consensus: 3-star recruit

247Sports: Not ranked nationally, No. 28 quarterback, No. 4 in Nebraska

On3/Rivals: No. 486 nationally, No. 32 quarterback, No. 3 in Nebraska

“One thing that really stands out to me is that he's a player's coach. He really cares about his players a lot, and everything. Him being an offensive coach meant a lot to me, too, just because he coaches all the quarterbacks and all that.” Warren on Eli Drinkwitz

Who else is Mizzou targeting in the class of 2027?

I had a fantastic official visit at @MizzouFootball this weekend. My family and I had a blast! Thank you for hosting us. @CoachDrinkwitz @CoachJonesB @BIGboehmTHEORY @ChipLindsey11 pic.twitter.com/wubjHwMMhI — Kyler Kuhn (@KylerKuhn) June 1, 2026

4-star CB Raheem Floyd - East St. Louis, Illinois

4-star LB Roman Igwebuike - Chicago

4-star IOL Kyler Kuhn - Kansas City, Missouri

4-star RB Landen Williams-Callis - Richmond, Texas

4-star OT Caleb Johnson - Noblesville, Indiana

4-star WR Lawrence Britt - Memphis, Tennessee

4-star RB Kingston Miles - St. Louis (Auburn commit)

4-star S Kaleb Elkins - Indianapolis

4-star DT Nehemiah Ombati - Shakopee, Minnesota

4-star EDGE Antwan Jackson - Collierville, Tennessee

4-star EDGE Clarence Johnson Jr. - Saint Paul, Minnesota

4-star CB Brandon Sherrard - Pearland, Texas

4-star CB Evan Via - Saint Louis

4-star CB Logan Thompson - Belleville, Illinois

4-star EDGE Success Nwabude - Athens, Georgia (Georgia Tech commit)

3-star LB Kobe Rhymes - Kansas City, Missouri (Missouri commit)

3-star EDGE Solomon Efunbajo - Miami

3-star EDGE Chris Kasky - La Grange Park, Illinois

3-star WR Charles Britton III - Belleville, Michigan

3-star S Alen Blackshere - Miami

3-star DT Joseph Graves - Bradenton, Florida

3-star CB T'ari Miller - Miami

3-star WR Laron Baker Jr. - East St. Louis, Illinois

3-star S Keontay Toomer - Indianapolis

3-star RB Jeremiah Stonewall - Crete, Illinois

3-star DT Markius Woods - Lawrenceville, New Jersey

3-star LB Marshaun Ivy - St. Louis (Arizona State commit)

3-star OT Jaylen Hill - Lanett, Alabama

3-star DT Corey Randolph - Chicago

3-star ATH Maalik Moore - Fort Wayne, Indiana

3-star IOL Tristan Dare - Southlake, Texas

3-star EDGE Esa Wittingburg - East Orange, New Jersey

3-star WR Deng Tong - Kansas City, Missouri (Kansas Commit)

3-star S James Roberson - Allen, Texas

3-star QB Carter Temple - Kearney, Missouri

3-star WR Braylon Kasper - Queen Creek, Arizona

3-star WR Trysten Shaw - Mansfield, Texas

3-star DL Sean Saint Fleur - Hyattsville, Maryland

3-star OT Jack Marquard - Lakewood, Ohio

Unranked WR Kyren Evans - St. Louis

Unranked IOL Lamari'on Robinson - Junction City, Arkansas

Unranked ATH Darius Dennis - Dayton, Ohio

Unranked WR Chance McPike Jr. - Paducah, Kentucky

Unranked ATH Joziah Nicholson - Clemmons, North Carolina

Unranked CB Ramir Henry-Dupree - Greensboro, North Carolina

Unranked TE Caleb Stevens - Kearney, Missouri

Which 2027 recruits are officially visiting Mizzou?

Weekend of May 29 (confirmed)

4-star IOL Kyler Kuhn

4-star CB Evan Via

4-star DL Nehemiah Ombati

3-star OT Jack Marquard

3-star DL Sean Saint Fleur

3-star IOL Luke Injaychock (Missouri commit)

3-star EDGE Chris Kasky

3-star LB Kobe Rhymes (Missouri commit)

Weekend of June 5 (unconfirmed)

4-star RB Landen Williams-Callis

4-star TE Jack Brown (Missouri commit)

4-star LB Roman Igwebuike

4-star EDGE Myles Smith

4-star WR Lawrence Britt

4-star WR Chris Harris Jr. (Missouri commit)

3-star DL Dami Sowunmi

3-star CB Alex Patton (Duke commit)

3-star ATH Maalik Moore

3-star LB Ethan Hauser

3-star WR Charles Britton III

3-star DT Joseph Graves

3-star Jabarri Lofton (Missouri commit)

3-star IOL Tristan Dare

3-star QB Braylen Warren (Missouri commit)

Unranked CB Ramir Henry-Dupree

Weekend of June 12 (unconfirmed)

4-star CB Raheem Floyd

4-star OT Caleb Johnson

4-star RB Kingston Miles (Auburn commit)

4-star S Kaleb Elkins

4-star EDGE Antwan Jackson

4-star EDGE Clarence Johnson Jr.

3-star DT Eric Vaulx Jr.

3-star S Keland Shelton Jr.

3-star DT Corey Randolph

3-star S James Roberson

3-star DT Will Zaccagnino (Wisconsin commit)

Unranked TE Caleb Stevens

Weekend of June 19 (unconfirmed)

3-star CB T'ari Miller

3-star EDGE T.K. Cunningham

3-star S Alan Blackshere

3-star IOL Lual Aleu (Missouri commit)

3-star LB Caleb Green (Missouri commit)

3-star DT Markius Woods

3-star S Keontay Toomer

3-star DT Jaylen Hill

3-star DT Zai'Vion Meads

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