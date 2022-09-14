Skip to main content

Tigers DB Joseph Charleston: Loss to Kansas State 'Doesn't Define Us'

Charleston talked about the Tigers' mindset following the blowout loss to Kansas State.

It is not often in sports that one single game defines an entire team's season. Rather, that single game is merely a small part of a bigger picture, one that evolves as the season moves from week to week. 

The Missouri Tigers must remind themselves of this lesson, especially coming off the loss that they are after Week 2. The Tigers went on the road to take on former Big 12 conference rivals, the Kansas State Wildcats and were sent packing with a 40-12 blowout loss

How the Tigers respond to that loss, though, could define their season, even if they don't want it to. Defensive back Joseph Charleston is aware of this, and made sure to give his teammates the same advice on how to bounce back from a rough loss. 

"Things like this happen, but it doesn't define us," Charleston said. "We have to keep on working every day like it's a game. This one game doesn't define us, we have a lot more games left."

"If we do let it define us, it's going to be a long season. If not, and we don't let that define us, then we'll be really good."

No, in all likelihood, the loss to Kansas State won't define the Tigers' season, unless they let it. They could very well run the table and finish 11-1. However, if they let their performance against Kansas State get in their heads, and continue to play poorly, then it could be a very long season for the Tigers. 

