Mizzou DE Accepts Invite to Play in East-West Shrine Bowl
Missouri edge rusher Johnny Walker Jr. accepted an invite to play in the East-West Shrine Bowl Friday, hoping to further his NFL draft hopes.
Walker becomes the second Missouri player this year to accept an invite to an all-star game, as quarterback Brady Cook accepted an invite to play in the Hula Bowl in Orlando, Fl.
The East-West Shrine Bowl will be played in Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium on January 30. The game will be broadcast on the NFL Network.
Walker led Missouri in sacks in 2024 with 7,5. His 39 tackles were the seventh-most on the team, and the second-most along the defensive line. According to Pro Football Focus, he recorded 37 pressures on the season, including eight against South. Carolina.
Walker only
“Johnny's just been a guy that you can look back on and say, this is what our program continues to be built on," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said after Missouri's regular season finale. "He didn't really play much for three years. He came in at 198-pounds and now he's developed into a 255-pound player that’s had five sacks in five games. ...
"[Walker is a] leader, shows up every day. He doesn't get as much credit as maybe Kristian [Williams] and Brady [Cook], but every bit the leader and super proud of Johnny Walker.”
Two Missouri players — safety J.C. Carlies and kicker Harrison Mevis — played in the last East-West Shrine Bowl,
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
2025 Missouri Tigers Football Offseason Tracker: Coming and Going