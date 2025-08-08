Mizzou Defensive Ends Excited for Fall Camp Competition With Offensive Line
You've probably heard most Missouri football players say iron sharpens iron. In the case of the offensive and defensive line during fall camp, that's exactly the case.
It shouldn't be a surprise that either side is ultra competitive, but the clear truth is that it will help both sides improve. In that sense, it's exciting.
"I just know that we're going to push each other to the limits and I know at the end of it, we're going to be ready to compete on Saturdays, and at the end we'll be supporting each other," defensive end Langden Kitchen told MissouriOnSI.
This is most likely the most competitive and talented group of players Kitchen has been in so far in his career. It's no surprise that this bump up has been a well-accepted adjustment for the former Northwest Missouri State Bobcat.
There's a sense throughout the defensive line that the offensive line has improved. Even if they're putting in work and getting in reps that they can't see, the improvements on the offensive side provide nothing but pure excitement.
"They 100% had to get better because they were putting in work," defensive end Damon Wilson told MissouriOnSI. "I'm just excited with what they have to bring to the table, because I know that we had good competition last time, and we all got better."
Speaking of excitement, nobody is more thrilled about the new season and competing against their offensive counterparts than star defensive end Zion Young.
There's plenty to be thrilled about across the board, especially for Young. He's a member of a talented position group that might be the best on the team. He also has the chance to improve against an increasingly improving offensive position group.
He's enamored with one specific player who missed some time last season. They may not face each other one-on-one, but he does bring a lot to Missouri's offensive front.
"I'm really excited to see these guys," Young told MissouriOnSI. "I'm excited to see Connor Tollison come back, our center. I'm excited to see who we have for the edges. I'm just excited."
Young's favorite word may be excited, but that's not all that's going through his head. Since the end of his first campaign with the Tigers, he's been ready for his second. That also entails the players he'll face in practice every day.
"I'm more so prepared and excited, because I know I prepared for this since January, since we got out of last season," Young said. "So I'm also prepared and excited. I just want my work to be on display."
On the flip side of the offense, the defensive line also has its fair share of talent. The offense does recognize that and just as the offensive line will make the defense better, the defense will make the offense better.
"We obviously have probably the best defensive line, or defensive ends, for sure, the defensive line in general," offensive line coach Brandon Jones told MissouriOnSi. "So they'll get some really meaningful work there."
Both position groups are clearly talented, but questions about the offensive line are still swirling. In many ways, it's reassuring that there is a positive outlook from others on the team.