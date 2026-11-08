Mizzou drops out of AP Top 25 Poll, coaches poll
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Missouri football (6-3, 3-3 Southeastern Conference) suffered its first home loss of the season by falling to Texas (7-2, 4-2) 34-20 Saturday at Memorial Stadium. At the center of the loss were a plethora of controversial calls, special teams and secondary woes, a strong performance from quarterback Austin Simmons and a struggling run game that hardly featured junior running back Ahmad Hardy.
While all three of Missouri's losses have been at the hands of ranked conference opponents — two of which were top 10 at the time — its loss to Texas all but officially ends its hopes for the College Football Playoff.
The Longhorns jumped from No. 10 to No. 8, joining seven other SEC programs in the poll. Missouri will next play No. 1 Georgia on Saturday in Athens, Georgia, followed by No. 13 Kentucky on Nov. 21 in Columbia the next week.
Here's how the full poll shook out.
Week 10 AP Top 25 Poll
1. Georgia
2. Utah
3. Notre Dame
4. UCLA
5. Miami
6. Indiana
7. Alabama
8. Texas
9. Tennessee
10. Texas Tech
11. Wake Forest
12. BYU
13. Kentucky
14. Houston
15. USC
16. Iowa
17. Boise State
18. Oregon
19. Ole Miss
20. South Carolina
21. Ohio State
22. Arizona
23. New Mexico
24. LSU
25. SMU
Others receiving votes: Missouri, Duke, Oklahoma State, Liberty, Louisville, North Texas
Additionally, here's a sentence I never thought I'd write: South Carolina is above Ohio State in the latest top-25 poll. The SEC is the embodiment of chaos.
Missouri drops out of coaches poll
Following its 34-20 loss to Texas, the Tigers dropped out of the USA Today LBM Coaches Poll. Missouri entered the contest No. 19 but dropped to the "others receiving votes" section, now being the second team out of the poll.
The road ahead doesn't get any easier for the Tigers — next up is No. 1 Georgia. Seven more SEC programs join Georgia in the top 25 of the coaches poll, with Missouri set to face No. 13 Kentucky and unranked Oklahoma after its date with the Bulldogs in Athens, Georgia.
Here's how the full coaches poll top 25 shook out
1. Georgia
2. Utah
3. Notre Dame
4. UCLA
5. Indiana
6. Miami
7. Alabama
8. Texas
9. Tennessee
10. Texas Tech
11. Wake Forest
12. BYU
13. Kentucky
14. USC
15. Iowa
16. Houston
17. Ole Miss
18. Boise State
19. Oregon
20. Ohio State
21. Arizona
22. LSU
23. SMU
24. South Carolina
25. New Mexico
Others receiving votes: Duke, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Northwestern, Illinois, North Texas, Louisville, Liberty, Wisconsin, Oklahoma, Minnesota, Air Force
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Originally from Kansas City, Killian Wright covers Mizzou athletics for Missouri Tigers On SI. He's previously served as sports editor for The Maneater, Mizzou's student newspaper, and works as a reporter for the Columbia Missourian. He is set to graduate from the Missouri School of Journalism in 2028. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow killianmwright