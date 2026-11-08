Mizzou drops out of AP Top 25 Poll, coaches poll

Missouri football (6-3, 3-3 Southeastern Conference) suffered its first home loss of the season by falling to Texas (7-2, 4-2) 34-20 Saturday at Memorial Stadium. At the center of the loss were a plethora of controversial calls, special teams and secondary woes, a strong performance from quarterback Austin Simmons and a struggling run game that hardly featured junior running back Ahmad Hardy.

While all three of Missouri's losses have been at the hands of ranked conference opponents — two of which were top 10 at the time — its loss to Texas all but officially ends its hopes for the College Football Playoff.

The Longhorns jumped from No. 10 to No. 8, joining seven other SEC programs in the poll. Missouri will next play No. 1 Georgia on Saturday in Athens, Georgia, followed by No. 13 Kentucky on Nov. 21 in Columbia the next week.

Here's how the full poll shook out.

Week 10 AP Top 25 Poll

1. Georgia

2. Utah

3. Notre Dame

4. UCLA

5. Miami

6. Indiana

7. Alabama

8. Texas

9. Tennessee

10. Texas Tech

11. Wake Forest

12. BYU

13. Kentucky

14. Houston

15. USC

16. Iowa

17. Boise State

18. Oregon

19. Ole Miss

20. South Carolina

21. Ohio State

22. Arizona

23. New Mexico

24. LSU

25. SMU



Others receiving votes: Missouri, Duke, Oklahoma State, Liberty, Louisville, North Texas

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Additionally, here's a sentence I never thought I'd write: South Carolina is above Ohio State in the latest top-25 poll. The SEC is the embodiment of chaos.

Missouri drops out of coaches poll

Following its 34-20 loss to Texas, the Tigers dropped out of the USA Today LBM Coaches Poll. Missouri entered the contest No. 19 but dropped to the "others receiving votes" section, now being the second team out of the poll.

The road ahead doesn't get any easier for the Tigers — next up is No. 1 Georgia. Seven more SEC programs join Georgia in the top 25 of the coaches poll, with Missouri set to face No. 13 Kentucky and unranked Oklahoma after its date with the Bulldogs in Athens, Georgia.

Here's how the full coaches poll top 25 shook out

1. Georgia

2. Utah

3. Notre Dame

4. UCLA

5. Indiana

6. Miami

7. Alabama

8. Texas

9. Tennessee

10. Texas Tech

11. Wake Forest

12. BYU

13. Kentucky

14. USC

15. Iowa

16. Houston

17. Ole Miss

18. Boise State

19. Oregon

20. Ohio State

21. Arizona

22. LSU

23. SMU

24. South Carolina

25. New Mexico



Others receiving votes: Duke, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Northwestern, Illinois, North Texas, Louisville, Liberty, Wisconsin, Oklahoma, Minnesota, Air Force

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