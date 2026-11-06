Mizzou QB Austin Simmons re-signs for 2027 season, per report

Missouri has re-signed starting quarterback Austin Simmons for the 2027 season, per ESPN's Pete Thamel. Per Pete Nakos of On3, Simmons' contract still allows him to enter the 2027 NFL Draft. A team spokesperson declined to immediately comment when asked for confirmation on the latter.

So, Simmons could play for Missouri or take his chances and turn pro, but taking his talents elsewhere in college seems unlikely, given his reported contract.

Simmons transferred to Missouri this past offseason after spending the first three seasons of his career at Ole Miss. In eight games as a starter for the Tigers, Simmons has completed 152 of his 240 passes for 16 touchdowns and two interceptions this season, leading Missouri to a 6-2 record.

The lefty signal-caller was originally a three-star prospect out of Moore Haven High School in Moore Haven, Florida. He's dazzled week in and week out with his impressive accuracy, showing a willingness to throw in tight windows in all areas of the field.

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With Simmons set to potentially return to Missouri for the 2027 season, many of Missouri's skill-position players have another season of eligibility, too. Running backs Ahmad Hardy and Jamal Roberts, wide receivers Donovan Olugbode, Cayden Lee and Naeshaun Montgomery and offensive tackles Cayden Green and Luke Work all are eligible to play college football in 2027, should they desire. Lee, Green, Roberts and Hardy have each garnered their own respective draft buzz for the upcoming cycle.

The last Missouri quarterback to get drafted was Drew Lock, who was selected by the Denver Broncos with the No. 42 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Missouri quarterbacks Connor Bazelak and Brady Cook also spent time on NFL rosters, with Cook currently on the Miami Dolphins after throwing for two touchdowns and seven interceptions in his 2025 rookie season with the New York Jets.

He ranks fourth in the Southeastern Conference in passing yards and is tied for fourth in passing touchdowns. He'll have chances to boost his stock and raise his performance further in the Tigers' four-game stretch against No. 7 Texas, No. 2 Georgia, No. 6 Kentucky and unranked Oklahoma to close the season.

Missouri will play Texas at 11 a.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium.