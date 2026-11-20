Missouri defensive tackle Donta Simpson Jr. has re-signed for the 2027 season, according to a report at 5:44 p.m. from Rivals' transfer portal reporter Hayes Fawcett.

Simpson becomes the second Tiger to publicly announce a deal to return in 2027, joining Missouri quarterback Austin Simmons. Along with Simmons, Simpson has been a leader for Missouri during the 2026 season.

Simpson transferred into Missouri after one season with Miami and has made an immediate impact on the tackle room. The position was originally dominated by seniority with fifth-year players Marquis Gracial and Jalen Marshall earning the starting roles in the offseason, but has developed into a cohesive unit with the two players splitting reps with Simpson and Jason Dowell. Of the four, Simpson has impressed the most.

The sophomore ranks second for Missouri with six sacks including four in SEC play. He has also became one of the top statistical pass rushers in the country, ranking 13th among defensive tackles on PFF with a 84.6 defensive grade and fourth in pass rush, boasting a 89.9 grade.

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His top-tier stats and grades came after playing just eight games for Miami last season and recording zero sacks with a 60.6 PFF grade. And during the offseason, he wasn't able to play for over a month due to a sickness.

"Donta had a sickness in the middle of late June that had required him to sit out and do zero training for the month of July and he was able to be around the team, but not able to do any conditioning," Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said in September. "We weren't able to get him back until August 12 and so it's been a process to get him back acclimated, not only to football, but to the strength and the conditioning."

As Missouri nears the end of the season, it is apparent that he has adjusted quickly, becoming one of the Tigers' premier defensive players.

Missouri suits up next against Kentucky on Saturday at 6:30 p.m., in which Simpson will have the opportunity to make some big plays against Kenny Minchey, who has taken 23 sacks this season.

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