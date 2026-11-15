Mizzou Report Card: Grading Position Groups in Loss to Georgia

In Missouri's 48-21 loss to Georgia, the Tigers had their worst all-around performance of the season; here's the grades for every position group.

Quarterback: D

On the first play of the game Austin Simmons threw an interception. The severly underthrown ball set Georgia up seven yards away from the redzone and set the tone for the rest of the first half. Missouri went down 31-7 at halftime, in large part due to poor defense, but also a lack of response on offense.

Simmons' slow start went further than the early interception as the quarterback threw for -4 yards in the Tigers' first five drives that accumulated one first down. Their lack of offense led to an early 31-0 hole that was impossible to climb out of.

The Tigers' quarterback started dealing in the second half, but it was too little much too late. He ended 17-for-25, with 175 yards, three touchdowns and one costly interception.

Pass catchers: D-

Nov 14, 2026; Athens, Georgia, USA; Missouri wide receiver Donovan Olugbode (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against Georgia at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Simmons' -4 yards on the first five drives had a lot to do with the receiving unit. Naeshaun Montgomery's point-blank drop that would've secured first down and Brett Norfleet and Jordon Harris' inability to secure tight window throws put a damper on Missouri's offense.

Much like Simmons, the receiving core got going in the second half. They finished with 175 receiving yards with 67 yards and a touchdown from Donovan Olugbode and touchdowns from Kenric Lanier II and Naeshaun Montgomery. Cayden Lee finished with three receptions and 44 yards, both season lows.

Running backs: F

Following a common trend in the Tigers' losses, the running backs were unable to generate much offense for Missouri. Jamal Roberts concluded the game with 19 rushes and 62 yards while the team had 102 yards on just over three yards per attempt.

On first and second downs, the backs set Missouri up for deep throws that they were unable to convert for the majority of the first half. The inability to find holes and break out for any rush longer than 13 yards held the Tigers back in a game where establishing the run would have been beneficial.

Offensive line: D

With the Tigers' offensive line, and the rest of the team Saturday, recurring mistakes continued. The unit, once again, protected Austin Simmons well, but created minimal gaps and separation for running backs.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Of Roberts' 62 yards, 63 came off of contact. But, with Simmons pressured just four times, the offensive line avoids an F.

Defensive line: F

Nov 14, 2026; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia running back Nate Frazier (3) runs for a gain past Missouri defensive end Darris Smith (19) during the first quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Missouri's defensive line generated a lack of pressure on Gunner Stockton and allowed the Bulldogs to run all over itself. Missouri had just six pressures and one sack on Stockton, which created opportunity for his second most yards of the season.

Then, against the run, the Tigers gave up 5.4 yards per carry, multiple explosives and five touchdowns. The red zone defense against the run particularly lacked. Practically every time Georgia entered Missouri's side of the field, between Stockton and the running backs, Georgia had its way with the Tigers' defensive line.

Linebackers: C

The brightest spot for Missouri in an otherwise bleak game was Robert Woodyard Jr and the linebackers. Woodyard had a team-high 10 tackles, added a pass deflection and a team-leading 74.8 PFF grade. Jeremiah Beasley trailed Woodyard with a team-second 70.8 PFF grade, as one of the few Tigers that succesfully stuffed the run. Nicholas Rodriguez finished the game with seven tackles and the Tigers' lone sack.

Secondary: F

Nov 14, 2026; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia wide receiver Talyn Taylor (1) runs for a gain past Missouri cornerback Chris Graves Jr. (1) during the third quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Giving up deep shots has been a persistent problem for the secondary this year. Against Georgia, they gave up seven passes of over 20 yards. Whenever Georgia seemed potentially pinned back on a third down, the Bulldogs were able to air it out due to the poor coverage.

The Tigers got beat on man-to-man, made slow reads and were unsuccessful in zone coverage as well. Georgia reached the end zone once through the air, but Stockton's 252 yards and consistent uncovered deep balls played a major part in the Tigers' impending doom.

Special teams: D

Right when it seemed like special teams was free of a poor performance, Blake Craig missed yet another short field goal, this one from 29 yards. Outside of Craig, the unit punted pretty well, with seven punts for 305 yards and zero blocked kicks.

DaMarion Fowlkes was serviceable with five returns for 88 yards. Nothing crazy from special teams, but certainly not the worst position group from Saturday.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for the latest news