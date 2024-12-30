Mizzou Earns One Last Narrow Victory in the Music City Bowl to Close Out 2024
NASHVILLE — A stuff from the Missouri defense on a quarterback sneak on a fourth-and-1 from Iowa secured a victory for the Missouri Tigers in the Music City Bowl over the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Missouri looked like a team that hadn't played in a month. Iowa looked more the part for a physical, close game. But ultimately, the Tigers made the plays they needed to in order to capture a 27-24 victory.
But, if this rendition of the Tigers has made its bank this season by turning cardiac arrest into thrilling finishes.
Missouri entered the fourth quarter trailing 21-24.
It might not have seemed like it, but Missouri might as well of had Iowa right where they wanted.
After the offense had kept Missouri in most of the game, the Tiger offense called upon their defense to save the game. Missouri punted with two minutes remaining after failing to convert a third-and-5.
The Hawkeyes took over with 1:54 remaining, starting with the ball at their own 45 after Luke Bauer's punt went just 26 yards.
Missouri's defense let up chunk plays more than they would like in this game. But as it had for all 60 minutes, the unit came up in the most important moments.
On the first play of Iowa's comeback attempt, defensive end Johnny Walker Jr. pressured junior quarterback Brendan Sullivan into a stumble into the ground, losing 13. After a gain of 19 on second though, and 3 on third, Iowa was forced to attempt a conversion on fourth-and-1 at the Missouri 46 with 1:03 remaining.
Linebacker Corey Flagg shot through the middle of the line to stop Sullivan on a quarterback sneak attempt, allowing quarterback Brady Cook to kneel out his final game as a Missouri Tiger.
The Missouri defense started fourth quarter by coming up big, too, Missouri cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. snagged an interception on a third-and-3, allowing the Tiger offense to take over 46 yards out from the end zone.
Elite defensive is what was expected of Iowa. That was present on the opening drive, when the Hawkeyes forced a punt from the Tigers on the opening drive after just four plays.
What was not expected from the Hawkeyes, down its starting running back and quarterback, was the ability to easily find holes across the Missouri defense. Missouri travelled 12 yards down before a pass that was a little too high slipped through Jordon Harris' hands on third-and-8. It brought out kicker Blake Craig to make a 52-yard kick, tying the game at 24 with 10:10 remaining.
After forcing a three-and-out from Iowa, Missouri took over at their own 22. On the first play of the drive, Cook found running back Tavorus Jones for a 20-yard gain, just the third reception of Jones' career.
The drive stalled when a false start on right guard Cam'Ron Johnson (his seventh penalty of the season) put Missouri in a third-and-15, where Cook missed Johnson. Craig was good from 56 though, his sixth make from 50 or more yards on the season.
Iowa scored touchdowns on two of their three drives of the first half, sans an end of half attempt where the Hawkeyes received a punt at their own 30 with 13 seconds remaining.
Sullivan was ready for the occasion, starting in his third game of the season. He completed eight of his first nine passes for 88 yards and a touchdown while also scrambling for 31 yards on five first-half attempts.
Sullivan completed a six-yard touchdown reception on Iowa's first drive of the game to give the Hawkeyes a 7-0 lead.
Missouri responded on the next drive with a eight-yard touchdown reception from wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. But on the following kickoff, Iowa's Kaden Wetjen returned the kick 100 yards for a touchdown. It tied the Hawkeyes' program record for the longest kick return in program history, last done by C.J. Jones on the opening kickoff for the 2003 Orange Bowl against USC.
The kickoff gaffe was not the first special teams error for Missouri in the game, and certainly not on the season. The Tigers committed 13 penalties on special teams in the regular season. Missouri allowed gains of 43 and 39 on fake punts throughout the season.
Special teams execution stands out as an area where improvement is needed for Missouri entering the offseason.
With the kickoff return being the first major error
Drops, missed tackles and penalties were constant issues for the Tigers.
Though the offense seemingly hit a stride, with Marquis Johnson scoring on a seven-yard touchdown on the drive after Wease broke the scoring open. However, on the drive that followed the two-straight touchdown drives, Missouri had to punt after Cook delivered overthrows on first and third down, and Wease dropping a pass near the sideline on second.
With the possession gifted from Missouri's offensive miscues, Iowa continued its efficiency. Running back Kamari Moulton put Iowa three yards out from the end zone with a 38 yard rush, where two Missouri defensive backs whiffed on tackles.
For Johnson however, the sophomore wide receiver made the most of his extra opportunities. After Wease went down with an upper-body injury before the end of the first half, Johnson suddenly became Missouri's No. 1 option at receiver.
He handled the opportunity with ease, catching 7 passes for 122 total yards. He caught a pass of 44 yards to set Missouri up for a touchdown on a sweep carry from wide receiver Joshua Manning.
Missouri finishes the season 10-3, marking it's second-straight season with 10 wins.