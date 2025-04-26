Mizzou EDGE Johnny Walker Jr. Signs UDFA Deal With Denver Broncos
A cornerstone of the Missouri Tigers' defense has found a new landing spot as a professional. Defensive end Johnny Walker Jr. was picked up as an undrafted free agent by the Denver Broncos after not being selected in the first seven rounds of the 2025 NFL draft, according to Luca Evans.
Walker was not a lock to be drafted this year, but it did appear as if he had a good chance to be selected. That was not the case, but he still found himself a new NFL home. The Broncos added two pass rushers during the draft, however, and are reinforcing that idea by adding Walker.
Walker recorded 43 total tackles this season for the Tigers, along with a career-high 9.5 sacks. He recorded the most pass-rushing snaps on the team, according to Pro Football Focus, while having the highest grade of any player with more than 100 snaps.
Unofficial Pro-Day measurements
Height: 6-2 5/8
Weight: 249
Hand: 9 7/8
Arm: 32 7/8
Wingspan: 79 4/8
Bench Press: 21
Vertical Jump: 32
Broad Jump: 10.00
40-Yard Dash: 4.79
Short Shuttle: 4.58
L Drill: 7.69
Evaluation
Walker is a little bit shorter than the prototypical NFL edge rusher, but is advanced with his technique at the line. He has a good balance of speed and power to create some explosive wins on pass rushing reps.
His longer wingspan also helps him beat tackles out wide, covering up some potential weak points in his ability to maneuver around the corner.
"Walker lacks ideal bend but shows flashes of using his long strides to whip around the corner and penetrate the pocket," Samuel Teets of Chiefs Wire writes.
There's no question about Walker's production. Pro Football Focus credited him with a combined 86 pressures over the past two seasons. It's just whether or not he has a skillset that will translate to the same success against bigger, wider, stronger tackles.
As a leader, Walker also saw impressive growth in his time at Missouri. In 2023, Walker showed moments of short temper, being ejected from a game against LSU after being called for two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. The second was called for spitting on a LSU player, according to the officials.
In 2024, though, Walker followed the footsteps of first-round selection Darius Robinson, realizing it was now upon him to lead Missouri's edge rushers. He handled that responsibility well, being voted as a team captain.
His character was on display when he played through a meniscus injury in Missouri's Music City Bowl win over Iowa.
“For him to play four quarters tonight on an injury," Drinkwitz said after the game, "when he could have said, ‘Nah, I’m going to tap out, I’m going to go get ready for the draft and the combine and the East-West Shrine Game,’ man, you just don’t have that as much anymore. I love you buddy.”