Mizzou Fall Camp Notebook: Practice No. 2
Notes and observations from Missouri's Tuesday morning practice.
In this story:
With just under a month remaining until the Missouri Tigers kick off the 2025 season against Central Arkansas, the team held its second practice of fall camp Tuesday morning.
Here's some quick takeaways from the periods of practice the media was able to view.
Notes
- Sam Horn broke the team out of warm ups, trying to show his leadership ability.
- Drills that the quarterbacks worked on included two-point conversions/ fake field goals, read option runs, red-zone and audibles with hand signals at the line. Like yesterday, Pribula and Horn rotated very evenly.
- Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Logan Reichert was participating in every drill the media was allowed to see, including ones that involved contact. He was dealing with a foot/ankle injury at the end of last season.
- Wide receivers coach Jacob Peeler was as fiery as usual Tuesday morning, giving some loud instructions to players, but saying "Good (expletive), that was a good drill" after receivers worked on basic installs of routes.
- Like he was in the spring, redshirt junior Tristan Wilson was taking the backup center reps. True freshman Henry Fenuku was taking the third reps.
- Dominick Giudice was cross-training at center, still working on snapping drills even after being named the starting right guard.
- Kevin Coleman Jr. was getting the first reps at punt returner, followed by Daniel Blood and Shaun Terry II.
- Left guard Cayden Green was working on the first-team field-goal protection unit, like he did through all of last year. Having top-end players, including starters play on special teams was a point head coach Eli Drinkwitz emphasized in his press conference Sunday.
- Pribula and punter Connor Weselman were rotating as the holders on field goals.
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Published