Mizzou Fall Camp Practice Notebook: August 1
Notes and observations from the Missouri Tigers' Friday practice.
In this story:
COLUMBIA — Evidenced by the rip between the "I" and the "Z" of the chest of defensive tackle Chris McClellan's jersey, the Missouri Tigers' Friday morning practice was very competitive.
"I couldn't tell you (when it got ripped)," McClellan said to the media after practice. "We go hard everyday here It's fun, we don't worry about that stuff."
Following the practice, McClellan, linebacker Triston Newson, wide receiver Joshua Manning and offensive lineman Cayden Green spoke to the media.
Here's the top notes and takeaways from the practice and the interviews that followed.
Notes
Offense
- At least from the outside looking in during the sessions of practice open to the media, neither Sam Horn or Beau Pribula have noticeably stuck out amongst each other this week. Wide receiver Joshua Manning said the same.
"They're both playing great right now," Manning said of the two quarterbacks. "They're both making the right plays, the right reads. I wouldn't say that there's one that's standing out."
That's not to say that neither has flashed, nor that neither has made a mistake. Just that it's still too early to recognize a leader in the competition.
- Tavorus Jones continues to be farther ahead in the rotation for running backs than true freshman Marquise Davis. This could say more about Jones than Davis, who seems to be one of the few true freshmen likely to earn opportunities this season. But Jones is entering his fourth year with the program, and could also be a change-of-pace option.
- Cayden Green said Jayven Richardson, who is competing for the starting left tackle job, has made "night and day" growth since transferring from the JUCO level last years. Said Richardson was always a good run blocker, but put intentional effort to improve as a run blocker, which is paying off.
Defense
- Chris McClellan mentions Josiah Trotter and Toriano Pride Jr. as two guys who have stepped up as leaders on the defense.
- Newson said at the end of last practice the offense and defense competed against each other with the opportunity to move out of the dorms early on the line. The offense won.
"It's good to go against our offense," Newson said. "They got a good thing going, and it's good for us because they're giving us different looks each day."
- McClellan said he wants to improve his pass rush this season, specifically with his pad level.
Special Teams
- Wide receiver Daniel Blood was taking the first reps at punt returner for this practice. Earlier in the week, Kevin Coleman Jr. was ahead of him. True freshman Shaun Terry II was still the third option.
- Unofficial measurements of hang time on a few of Connor Weselman's punts: 3.61 seconds, 4.79, 4.77.
- Weselman, a Stanford transfer, is expected to get the starting nod at punter this season, taking over for Luke Bauer.
"I think he’s really got a pro mindset and mentality when it comes to his approach and just how he works on a day-to-day basis,” special teams coordinator Erik Link said of Weselman in the spring. “He’s been awesome to work with. I think he brings a level of maturity to the room, which is really, really good.”
- Blake Craig went four for four on a series of quick kicks to open practice. He missed an attempt from around 35 yards out from the right hash to open practice Wednesday.
- Unofficial hang time measurements for a few punts from JUCO transfer John Butcher: 4.84, 4.34.
Interviews
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Published