Mizzou Fall Camp Practice Notebook: August 6
Notes, observation and video from Missouri's Wednesday practice.
In this story:
COLUMBIA — Out of all the Missouri Tigers practices open to the media so far this fall camp, Wednesday's was by far was the most interesting and action-packed.
Wide receivers and defensive backs engaged in physical one-on-one reps, then quarterbacks showed off their arm strength on deep passes.
Below is notes, observations and video from the practice.
Notes
Offense
- Matt Zollers had a few overthrows, but the zip he can put on his throws continues to be impressive each day.
- In one drill, one quarterback would throw a deep-post to a receiver to the endzone, and another quarterback would throw a medium post at the same time. Here's how Beau Pribula and Sam Horn did on a few of those passes.
Horn: 1. connected with James Madison II on medium post (pass a little behind), 2. connected in stride with Logan Muckey deep, 3. overthrow past Coleman, 4. Shaun Terry II makes adjustment to catch pass on a go route.
Pribula: 1. overthrew Olugbode deep, 2. slightly high pass went through the hands of walk-on Jayden Bolton, 3. connects in stride with Daniel Blood on a go route.
- Wide receiver Xavier Loyd made a nice adjustment to reach back for a pass from Sam Horn that was a little bit behind Loyd on an out route.
- It is really fun to watch Kevin Coleman Jr. build up speed on his routes, even against no defensive backs. It's easy to see how he gets separation after the catch with his breakaway speed.
- Over the last few practices, Terry has just had a knack for contorting his body in any way he needs in order to make a catch. This flexibility was one of the top traits that showed up in his high school tape and it's carrying over well to practice so far.
- True freshman running back Marquise Davis is still having to wear No. 77 as a reminder to practice at full speed before he can earn back his No. 7.
READ: Drinkwitz Gives Early Review of Mizzou's Freshmen at Fall Camp
Defense
- Stephen Hall was the first cornerback up in one-on-ones against receivers.
- On that first rep, Hall was super physical with Joshua Manning, forcing a pass breakup on the sideline. Though, Hall more than likely would've been penalized in-game.
- Safety Mose Phillips showed off some great closing speed to break up a pass to Terry. After Terry gained some separation off his release, Phillips blew up the pass.
Special Teams
- If there was any question on who would be Missouri's placekicker for kickoffs this season, Blake Craig was taking all the first-team reps, not punter Connor Weselman.
Video
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Published