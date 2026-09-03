Live Blog: Mizzou Football Hosts Arkansas-Pine Bluff

No. 25 Missouri football kicks off its 2026 season at 7 p.m. against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

The Tigers haven't lost their first game of a season since coach Eli Drinkwitz's debut game with the program, a Sept. 26, 2020, matchup against No. 2 Alabama. They've gone 5-0 in season openers since and will look to continue that success against the FCS-based Golden Lions shortly.

Among the most anticipated Tiger performances are Ole Miss transfer quarterback Austin Simmons, brand new offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey, a fully-healthy Blake Craig at kicker and plenty of young, new faces on the defense. Sophomore wideout Donovan Olugbode, transfer linebacker Robert Woodyard and senior running back Jamal Roberts will have plenty of eyes on them as well.

Plenty of backups could see extended action as well, assuming Missouri handles business as expected. Keep an eye on backups like RB Xai'Shaun Edwards, QB Matt Zollers and OT Jack Lange on offense, and S Jayden McGregory, DT Jason Dowell and DE Daeden Hopkins on defense. The game could provide a glimpse into the future for Missouri's youngsters.

Missouri will be without All-American running back Ahmad Hardy and All-SEC left tackle Cayden Green, as both are sidelined with injuries — Hardy recovering from a gunshot wound suffered May 10, and Green an undisclosed leg injury.

After an 8-5 2025 season that ended with a Gator Bowl loss to Virginia, the Tigers will be looking to start off hot in 2026 against UAPB.

Follow the thread below for updates and analysis throughout the game.

Pregame

Here's a look at Mizzou's North End Zone from inside the press box. This is the first game played since the $250M renovations from the 2025 season were completed.

How to Watch: Mizzou Football vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Who: Missouri (0-0) vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (0-0)



When: Thursday, Sept. 3, 7 p.m. CT



Where: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri



TV: SEC Network



Radio: Tiger Radio Network



Series: First meeting

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