FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In dire need of a rebound after a blowout loss to Ole Miss on Oct. 17, Missouri was gift-wrapped an opportunity to do so Saturday against a lowly Arkansas squad that sat 14th in the Southeastern Conference entering the matchup.

Missouri’s first half didn’t look promising, but as displayed in multiple other games this season, the Tigers ran away with the contest in the second half thanks to turnovers and a few rapid-fire scores. Job (sort of) well done. Missouri took down Arkansas 34-10 to win the matchup for the fifth consecutive time.

Missouri’s lone first-half touchdown came courtesy of a rollercoaster Arkansas fourth down: center Caden Kitler sailed the ball over running back Cam Settles’ reach and barreling toward the Razorbacks’ end zone. After a few kicks and slips from Missouri defenders, Darris Smith eventually secured the ball in the end zone for a touchdown. Missouri forced three more fumbles — and recovered two — in the contest.

Arkansas’ lone interception thrown was a tipped pass from cornerback Chris Graves Jr. that landed in the lap of safety Trajen Greco.

Blake Craig’s field goals from 31 and 53 yards out helped Missouri total 13 first-half points, but as has happened time and time again this season, Missouri gave up a late first-half touchdown on a deep shot. Razorbacks wideout Antonio Jordan hauled in a reception deep in Tiger territory and dragged cornerback Jahlil Florence some bonus yards to make it a 37-yard catch that put Arkansas in first-and-goal. Quarterback KJ Jackson plunged in a touchdown two plays later.

The Tigers came out hot in the second half, though, as quarterback Austin Simmons connected with receiver Cayden Lee for a beautiful 46-yard pass and catch, then hit fellow wideout Donovan Olugbode for an 11-yard toe-tap touchdown two plays later. Lee finished with six catches for 78 yards while Olugbode hauled in five for 50.

Simmons spread the love between many wideouts, as Naeshaun Montgomery, DaMarion Fowlkes and Roberts all had multiple catches — Fowlkes also rushed three times for 18 yards. Simmons completed 20 of his 31 passes on the night for 179 yards and two touchdowns.

Linebacker Nicholas Rodriguez forced a fumble that was recovered by safety Santana Banner on Arkansas’ second offensive play of the half; Roberts broke loose for a 43-yard run and a 2-yard touchdown run on the two plays immediately after. Rodriguez and Banner led the team with nine tackles each; Donta Simpson was the only Tiger to sack Jackson.

All-American tailback Ahmad Hardy made his return to the field for the first time since suffering a gunshot wound May 10. He’d been in recovery since and returned to practice for the first time Monday. Hardy rushed for 1 yard on his first carry and picked up a first down by rushing for 4 yards on his second one play later. He was embraced by coaches on the sideline after the first-down conversion.

Hardy finished with two carries for five yards on the night while Jamal Roberts handled his season-long duties as the starter by tallying 138 yards and one touchdown — along with an additional receiving touchdown — on 23 carries. The performance marked his fifth game of the season with triple-digit rushing yards and helped him eclipse 1,000 yards on the season.

A slow first half wasn't Missouri's only common woe that arose again against the Razorbacks — penalties ate at both teams. The Tigers accumulated nine penalties for 80 yards, eight of which were on the offense.

Mizzou, after retaining the Battle Line Trophy, is now bowl eligible with the victory and will next host Texas at 11 a.m. Nov. 7.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for the latest news.