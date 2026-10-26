Mizzou football's season-long snap counts
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As Missouri football (5-2, 2-2 Southeastern Conference) prepares to exit its bye week and begin a five-game stretch to close its regular eason, we have a better grip on what the Tigers' rotations and depth charts look like than we did to begin the season.
Here's the snap counts for the entire team, along with one observation for each position group.
Offense
Quarterback
Austin Simmons: 453
Matt Zollers: 35
Nick Evers: 6
Gavin Sidwar: 3
The only item of note for the quarterbacks is that, heading into the season, it was within reason to expect Zollers to see some action against Troy. However, the contest remained close, and our last glimpse of the sophomore quarterback was in Week 2 against Kansas.
Running back
Jamal Roberts: 388
Xai'Shaun Edwards: 71
Anthony Favrow: 25
Preston Hatfield: 6
Malae Fonoti: 5
Max Warner: 2
The margin between Roberts and his backups is gigantic. He's taken on a heavy workload both as a ball-carrier and pass protector. With Ahmad Hardy now set to return to practice, Roberts' workload should lighten up if the 2025 All-American can return for a game.
Wide receivers
Donovan Olugbode: 368
Naeshaun Montgomery: 330
Cayden Lee: 330
Caleb Goodie: 135
Shaun Terry II: 110
DaMarion Fowlkes: 96
Kenric Lanier II: 57
Noah Flaskamp: 4
If you've only been paying attention to who's actually getting the ball on passing plays, it'd be quite the surprise to find Naeshaun Montgomery and Cayden Lee have the same amount of offensive snaps. It's not like Montgomery has lapped Lee in run-blocking snaps, either — he's played 29 more run-blocking snaps but is largely tied with Lee due to the amount of routes he runs.
Tight ends
Jordon Harris: 252
Brett Norfleet: 182
Jude James: 109
Gavin Hoffman: 15
Brett Norfleet and Jordon Harris have shared Missouri's tight end room since the 2023 season. The 2024 season — when Norfleet played one less game than Harris — was the only year in which Harris out-snapped Norfleet. Norfleet missed Missouri's game against Ole Miss but wouldn't be ahead of Harris regardless. Unless Missouri drastically changes the way it uses tight ends in the passing attack — which as of now, isn't much at all — expect Harris' run blocking to be of value and keep him on the field more.
Offensive line
Luke Work: 454
Tristan Wilson: 454
Curtis Peagler: 454
Dominick Giudice: 454
Cayden Green: 416
Jack Lange: 48
Whit Hafer: 43
Colin Sorensen: 43
Zack Owens: 43
Khalief Canty Jr.: 42
Logan Reichert: 33
Ryan Jostes: 1
No huge notes here, but Khalief Canty Jr. being the second-string guard in his true freshman season is an enticing sign for the future of Missouri's interior, especially considering both starting guards and the starting center will exhaust eligibility at the conclusion of the 2026 season.
Defense
Edge
Daeden Hopkins: 318
Langden Kitchen: 188
Jaden Jones: 133
Darris Smith: 98
Demarcus Johnson: 62
Kamauryn Morgan: 44
Cavan Tuley: 38
Aidan Dubbert: 1
Daeden Hopkins has by far been the best player of the bunch, leading the pack with seven sacks and two forced fumbles. Darris Smith, who was originally projected to be one of the top members of the room, has dealt with injuries throughout the season. If he's returned to full strength over the bye, it's reasonable to expect him to skyrocket up the snap counts.
Defensive line
Jason Dowell: 214
Jalen Marshall: 189
Marquis Gracial: 177
Sterling Webb: 173
Donta Simpson: 172
Mark Hensley: 76
Tajh Overton: 3
Jadon Frick: 1
The defensive line is the most-rotated position group on the defense, splitting between the five-stack at the top of the count. Jason Dowell leading the group and Donta Simpson's outstanding pass-rush production are promising signs for the future of a defensive line that was originally thought to be senior-heavy.
Linebackers
Nicholas Rodriguez: 384
Robert Woodyard Jr.: 304
Dante McClellan: 154
Jeremiah Beasley: 110
Brian Huff: 23
Bobby Washington Jr.: 20
JJ Bush: 2
Missouri is rotating its linebackers in a similar fashion that it did a season ago, with four projected to finish with triple-digit snaps. Nicholas Rodriguez leads the pack as a team captain and standout defender.
Cornerbacks
Chris Graves Jr.: 384
Sione Laulea: 364
Jahlil Florence: 180
Cameron Keys: 25
Nick DeLoach Jr.: 22
Jaxson Gates: 21
Ahmod Billins: 3
It comes as no surprise that Missouri is leaning on its veterans in the cornerback room, with three seniors or fifth-year players sitting atop the count. Chris Graves and Sione Laulea have emerged as the top two options while Jahlil Florence is regularly the next man up.
Safeties
Trajen Greco: 403
Santana Banner: 389
Elijah Dotson: 360
Kensley Louidor-Faustin: 249
CJ Bass III: 47
Jayden McGregory: 40
Jackson Hancock: 25
JaDon Blair: 9
Brody Jones: 7
Carter Stewart: 3
Trajen Greco leads all defenders as the only Tiger with 400 or more snaps and has seen his fiar share of ups and downs this season. Dotson and Louidor-Faustin have been jack-of-all-trades for the Tigers, moving around frequently in the secondary.
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Originally from Kansas City, Killian Wright covers Mizzou athletics for Missouri Tigers On SI. He's previously served as sports editor for The Maneater, Mizzou's student newspaper, and works as a reporter for the Columbia Missourian. He is set to graduate from the Missouri School of Journalism in 2028. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow killianmwright