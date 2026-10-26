Mizzou football's season-long snap counts

As Missouri football (5-2, 2-2 Southeastern Conference) prepares to exit its bye week and begin a five-game stretch to close its regular eason, we have a better grip on what the Tigers' rotations and depth charts look like than we did to begin the season.

Here's the snap counts for the entire team, along with one observation for each position group.

Offense

Quarterback

Austin Simmons: 453

Matt Zollers: 35

Nick Evers: 6

Gavin Sidwar: 3

The only item of note for the quarterbacks is that, heading into the season, it was within reason to expect Zollers to see some action against Troy. However, the contest remained close, and our last glimpse of the sophomore quarterback was in Week 2 against Kansas.

Running back

Jamal Roberts: 388

Xai'Shaun Edwards: 71

Anthony Favrow: 25

Preston Hatfield: 6

Malae Fonoti: 5

Max Warner: 2

The margin between Roberts and his backups is gigantic. He's taken on a heavy workload both as a ball-carrier and pass protector. With Ahmad Hardy now set to return to practice, Roberts' workload should lighten up if the 2025 All-American can return for a game.

Wide receivers

Donovan Olugbode: 368

Naeshaun Montgomery: 330

Cayden Lee: 330

Caleb Goodie: 135

Shaun Terry II: 110

DaMarion Fowlkes: 96

Kenric Lanier II: 57

Noah Flaskamp: 4

If you've only been paying attention to who's actually getting the ball on passing plays, it'd be quite the surprise to find Naeshaun Montgomery and Cayden Lee have the same amount of offensive snaps. It's not like Montgomery has lapped Lee in run-blocking snaps, either — he's played 29 more run-blocking snaps but is largely tied with Lee due to the amount of routes he runs.

Tight ends

Jordon Harris: 252

Brett Norfleet: 182

Jude James: 109

Gavin Hoffman: 15

Brett Norfleet and Jordon Harris have shared Missouri's tight end room since the 2023 season. The 2024 season — when Norfleet played one less game than Harris — was the only year in which Harris out-snapped Norfleet. Norfleet missed Missouri's game against Ole Miss but wouldn't be ahead of Harris regardless. Unless Missouri drastically changes the way it uses tight ends in the passing attack — which as of now, isn't much at all — expect Harris' run blocking to be of value and keep him on the field more.

Offensive line

Luke Work: 454

Tristan Wilson: 454

Curtis Peagler: 454

Dominick Giudice: 454

Cayden Green: 416

Jack Lange: 48

Whit Hafer: 43

Colin Sorensen: 43

Zack Owens: 43

Khalief Canty Jr.: 42

Logan Reichert: 33

Ryan Jostes: 1

No huge notes here, but Khalief Canty Jr. being the second-string guard in his true freshman season is an enticing sign for the future of Missouri's interior, especially considering both starting guards and the starting center will exhaust eligibility at the conclusion of the 2026 season.

Defense

Edge

Daeden Hopkins: 318

Langden Kitchen: 188

Jaden Jones: 133

Darris Smith: 98

Demarcus Johnson: 62

Kamauryn Morgan: 44

Cavan Tuley: 38

Aidan Dubbert: 1

Daeden Hopkins has by far been the best player of the bunch, leading the pack with seven sacks and two forced fumbles. Darris Smith, who was originally projected to be one of the top members of the room, has dealt with injuries throughout the season. If he's returned to full strength over the bye, it's reasonable to expect him to skyrocket up the snap counts.

Defensive line

Jason Dowell: 214

Jalen Marshall: 189

Marquis Gracial: 177

Sterling Webb: 173

Donta Simpson: 172

Mark Hensley: 76

Tajh Overton: 3

Jadon Frick: 1

The defensive line is the most-rotated position group on the defense, splitting between the five-stack at the top of the count. Jason Dowell leading the group and Donta Simpson's outstanding pass-rush production are promising signs for the future of a defensive line that was originally thought to be senior-heavy.

Linebackers

Nicholas Rodriguez: 384

Robert Woodyard Jr.: 304

Dante McClellan: 154

Jeremiah Beasley: 110

Brian Huff: 23

Bobby Washington Jr.: 20

JJ Bush: 2

Missouri is rotating its linebackers in a similar fashion that it did a season ago, with four projected to finish with triple-digit snaps. Nicholas Rodriguez leads the pack as a team captain and standout defender.

Cornerbacks

Chris Graves Jr.: 384

Sione Laulea: 364

Jahlil Florence: 180

Cameron Keys: 25

Nick DeLoach Jr.: 22

Jaxson Gates: 21

Ahmod Billins: 3

It comes as no surprise that Missouri is leaning on its veterans in the cornerback room, with three seniors or fifth-year players sitting atop the count. Chris Graves and Sione Laulea have emerged as the top two options while Jahlil Florence is regularly the next man up.

Safeties

Trajen Greco: 403

Santana Banner: 389

Elijah Dotson: 360

Kensley Louidor-Faustin: 249

CJ Bass III: 47

Jayden McGregory: 40

Jackson Hancock: 25

JaDon Blair: 9

Brody Jones: 7

Carter Stewart: 3

Trajen Greco leads all defenders as the only Tiger with 400 or more snaps and has seen his fiar share of ups and downs this season. Dotson and Louidor-Faustin have been jack-of-all-trades for the Tigers, moving around frequently in the secondary.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for the latest news.