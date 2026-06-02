Mizzou Football's Most Important Players: No. 29, Elijah Dotson

Arguably no position group on Missouri's roster went more of an overhaul in the offseason than the defensive backfield.



As a result, the two first spots in our rankings of the 30 most important player's on the Tigers' roster for 2026 are both newcomers who have high chances at starting at one of three safety spots.

At No. 29 in our rankings is Michigan transfer Elijah Dotson. After appearing on 93 defensive snaps for Michigan in 2025, his true freshman season, the former four-star prospect stands out as one of the top candidates to be Missouri's starting free safety in 2026.

If it's not Dotson, it will likely be junior Trajen Greco. Either way, Missouri will be rolling out a first-time starter at the position. Especially for a secondary that went through periods of struggling defending deep passes in 2025, the new starter at free safety will fill an incredibly important role for Missouri's defense in 2026.

Read: The Biggest Question Facing Mizzou's Safety Room in 2026

Though he might not have the certainty of experience, Dotson does have the pedigree of a potential elite player at the position. He was rated by 247Sports as the seventh best safety in the class of 2025.

A versatile defensive back, Dotson played both safety and cornerback at Belleville high school, a powerhouse in Michigan. The majority of his playing time at Michigan came at cornerback, but he's listed as a safety on Missouri's online roster.

Oct 26, 2024; Belleville, Michigan USA; Defensive back Elijah Dotson, then a senior, listens to a coach's advice during a team practice at Belleville High School football field. | David Rodriguez Munoz / USA TODAY NETWORK

Dotson also played at receiver in high school, which is evident in his speed and route tracking in coverage. His ball tracking ability is one of his most impressive traits as a defender — in his junior season of high school, he recorded three interceptions and 11 pass breakups.

In his one season at Michigan, Dotson allowed three receptions on seven targets for 43 yards. He also recorded 11 total tackles on the season.



In the second appearance of his career, he snagged an interception against Central Michigan, going step for step with his coverage assignment, then turning his back to make a savvy catch.

Dotson represents a key difference for Missouri's 2026 transfer class compared to those from years before. As is the case for a lot of players in the group, Dotson has undeniable potential, but will be asked to take on a much larger role than he's had before.



In year's past, Eli Drinkwitz had explicitly emphasized "production over potential" with transfers, looking for players that have already proven they were more than just their recruiting pedigree.

In 2026, the group included more of a mix of players who had significant experience, but also more inexperienced players.

"I think there's a case for both (players with more or less experience)," Drinkwitz said when speaking to reporters at the start of spring practices. "I think there was a lot of production taken ... and then you've got other guys that do have potential."

At safety specifically, Drinkwitz felt comfortable in relying on the experience they did have in returning starter Santana Banner.



"We feel really good about Santana Banner, so maybe we didn't feel the need to have to go get that much experience at that position," Drinkwitz said.

Banner made a quick jump, going from Northern Illinois to the Southeastern Conference, becoming one of the most reliable players on Missouri's defense.

Now, Dotson will likely be asked to make a similar jump — not in level of competition, but in playing time. How he handles that responsibility will likely be a significant factor for Missouri's defense, especially in conjunction with the several moving pieces for Missouri's secondary.

Dotson is working his way back from a torn labrum, which he underwent a succesful surgery for in late March, according to a report from Pete Nakos for On3. He is expected to make a full return for the team's OTAs this summer, according to Nakos' report.

30 Most Important Players Series: 30

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