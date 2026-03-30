Mizzou Safety Elijah Dotson has Undergone Surgery for Torn Labrum, Per Report

Missouri defensive back Elijah Dotson has undergone a successful surgery for a torn labrum, per Pete Nakos.

Dotson is expected to "be fully back" for summer OTAs. This is Dotson's first offseason at Missouri, as the young defensive back spent his 2025 freshman season at Michigan, logging 11 tackles and one interception across 12 appearances, spending time at both safety and cornerback. Standing at 6-foot-2, 192 pounds, the rising sophomore projects to bring versatility and quality size to a rebuilt defensive back room.

He was off to a strong start in spring practice, according to head coach Eli Drinkwitz.

"I think there's been a lot of really good transfers," Drinkwitz said March 18. "I thought Caden Lee obviously has a really big day today for us. But, you know, I think all of them have had moments of flashing. Elijah Dotson has been really good for us on the secondary."

The Michigan native was ranked as a four-star prospect and a three-star transfer, per 247Sports. Dotson projects to be a potential contributor to Missouri's new-look defensive back room, which lost many high-usage players over the offseason, including Toriano Pride Jr., Daylan Carnell, Stephen Hall, Drey Norwood and Marvin Burks Jr., all of which ranked top-10 on the defense in snaps.

Missouri was active in rebuilding the defensive back room in wake of the departures, so Dotson's offseason injury shouldn't throw too big of a wrench in the plans. Transfers like Chris Graves, Kensley Louidor-Faustin, Jahlil Florence, Sione Laulea and Jadon Blair join Dotson as potential contributing newcomers, while returners like Santana Banner and Trajen Greco look to hold down the fort on a defense that's looking to maintain status as one of the best in the conference.

Dotson isn't the only Tiger to suffer an early-offseason injury. Potential starting right tackle Josh Atkins, a transfer from Arizona State, suffered an injury that could keep him out for the first few weeks of the regular season and will certainly cause him to miss offseason work. Returning defensive tackle Elias Williams suffered a leg injury, potentially keeping him out for the early portion of the regular season as well.

Missouri's season is set to begin 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept 3, as the Tigers will host Arkansas-Pine Bluff for a season-opening non-conference matchup, live on SEC Network.

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