Mizzou Football's Most Important Players, No. 14: Brett Norfleet

Missouri football fans have seemingly been waiting for a breakout season from senior tight end Brett Norfleet. Injuries have hampered that from happening, but a healthy senior season could lead to exactly that.

With an offense that has plenty of new receiving weapons, including Cayden Lee and Caleb Goodie at the receiver spot, along with quarterback Austin Simmons, having an athletic, reliable option like Norfleet at the tight end position could be exactly what Simmons and the Missouri offense needs.

Because of that, Norfleet lands at the No. 14 spot on our list of Missouri football's 30 most important players for the 2026 season. An argument could be made that Norfleet should be higher, but it all goes back to injuries for the O'Fallon, Missouri, native.

Last season, Norfleet recorded 254 receptions and five touchdowns on 31 receptions. Like the two seasons before his junior one, the flashes of what could be an excellent college tight end and a future pro were there. He just didn't play enough for that to be the case

Norfleet played in 11 of Missouri's 13 games last season. The number of games he played injured last season must have been far more than just missing two. His health was a massive limiting factor, even when he was playing.

The Missouri native has technically gotten better statistically each season. He logged 197 yards and three touchdowns as a freshman and 235 yards and two touchdowns as a sophomore. It's widely believed that those numbers could be much larger, once again, if he were healthy enough to play each game at nearly 100 percent each season.

Simmons and the Missouri passing attack will be looking for consistency this season. It's a part of the Missouri offense that has been a but of a rollercoaster as of late, but Simmons and others could bring a steadier presence to it.

The wide receiver room has plenty of playmakers, like Lee, Goodie and Donovan Olugbode. However, an argument could be made that Norfleet is the most consistent and reliable of all of them. He has steady hands and is an excellent run blocker, but can also create plays after the catch.

As long as Norfleet still isn't trying to perfect his hurdling technique, Norfleet is frequently a threat with the ball in his hands.

Norfleet's production and health will also be important this season because of who's behind him. Jude James, Jordon Harris and Gavin Hoffman are still the ones lining up behind Norfleet if he were to go down with injury. They all have traits that are good in some capacity, but they aren't as well-rounded as Norfleet.

When Norfleet went down with injuries last season, James and Harris were the two to step in. They had their moments, but they didn't match Norfleet at his best. They also weren't as reliable as him, which is something Simmons will be looking for as a starter on a new team in the Southeastern Conference.

Norfleet has been a fan favorite since arriving in Columbia. They want nothing more for him than to be productive and healthy for a full season. Not only would that benefit the team, but also his NFL hopes. NFL Draft Buzz has Norfleet as the No. 12 tight end in next year's class. A full look into what he can do as a player as a senior may help that ranking rise.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for the latest news.