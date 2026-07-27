Mizzou Football Position Preview: Tight Ends

Outside of the running back unit, tight end is the only positional group that Missouri is returning it's top two players that received high snaps last season. And in this case, the Tigers are bringing back all three of the strongest contributing tight ends from 2025.

Brett Norfleet headlines the positional group heading into his fourth and final starting season with the Tigers and has the potential to climb up record boards this season. The positional depth is established in returners Jordon Harris and Jude James, who make the tight end room at Missouri one of the most reliable heading into the season.

Here's everything to know about the Tigers' tight ends in 2026.

Projected Depth Chart

Starter: Brett Norfleet



Backups: Jordon Harris, Jude James



Depth: Gavin Hoffman, Adam Molitor, Isaac Jensen



Players lost: Vince Brown II, Dakotah Terrell

The Coach

FSU Offensive Line Coach Alex Atkins during practice on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 in Tallahassee, Fla. Fsu 08 Syndication Tallahassee Democrat | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In a room with established talent from previous seasons, Missouri added a new coach to head the unit during the offseason. The Tigers replaced two-year tight ends coach Derham Cato with an over-established coach in Alex Atkins.

Atkins has had large responsibilities on high-end teams since 2020 when he started with Florida State. He was the offensive line coach for two seasons and spent three more as the offensive line coach and the offensive coordinator. His experience with the offensive line will be critical in the improvement of Norfleet and the primary blocking tight end Harris.

With the Seminoles, Atkins helped them to a 13-1 season in 2023 and a top-ten offensive season in 2022. After a disappointing year with Florida State in 2024, Atkins and many other staff were fired, which led to his most recent season as LSU's tight ends coach and run game coordinator.

Atkins coached sophomore tight end Trey'Dez Green last season and improved his yards from 101 to 433 and touchdowns from four to seven. His seven touchdowns tied for fifth among all SEC receivers and tight ends and his yards ranked fifth among all SEC tight ends.

The combination of Atkins' experience with offensive lineman and one of the SEC's premier tight ends last season, makes him a major improvement to the unit.

The Starter

Sep 6, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers tight end Brett Norfleet (87) runs with the ball during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brett Norfleet is one of two longest tenured starters at Missouri and has been an intregral part of the receiving unit the last few seasons. As a sophomore, Norfleet piled up 26 receptions, 235 yards and two scores, but last year he dialed up his success in the endzone finishing with 31 catches, 254 yards and five touchdowns.

Under Atkins, Norfleet has the potential to level up his success in the endzone once again. Green had 33 receptions under him last season, but still piled up seven touchdowns.

Norfleet was third in receptions on the team last season and with a quarterback that looks like he will give receivers and tight ends much more looks this season, Norfleet's receiving stats could likely increase.

The biggest area of improvement for Norfleet will be his run blocking this season. Last year 296 of his 601 snaps were in the run block and he had a subpar PFF grade of 48.1. With Atkins and his prior experience as an offensive line coach and run game coordinator available to Norfleet this season, the Tigers could see Norfleet develop into an even more well-rounded tight end.

The Backups

Sep 6, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Jamal Roberts (20) celebrates with tight end Jordon Harris (86) after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Kansas Jayhawks at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Missouri's backups are very influential at tight end, especially blocking specialist Harris. The senior is not listed as a starter, but occasionally gets starter-level snaps because of his run blocking skills.

At 6-foot-4, 268 pounds, Harris recorded 440 snaps last season and 317 of them were as a run blocker. Harris' PFF grade in run blocking was 68.7 and he ranked as a top-100 tight end on PFF last season.

Another influential backup for the Tigers is redshirt sophomore James. The shortest of the three tight ends at 6-foot-2 was a useful receiving backup for Norfleet last season, recording six receptions, 81 yards and two touchdowns as a redshirt freshman.

The remainder of the unit is youthful in redshirt sophomores Gavin Hoffman and Adam Molitor and freshman Isaac Jensen. Hoffman appeared in two games last season after transferring from Iowa and Molitor has not seen any game action in two seasons. Jensen was the No. 21 ranked tight end out of high school and is listed at 6-foot-6.

The three may not see extended action in the 2026 season due to the already deep and established room, but after Harris and Norfleet exhaust their eligibility, they will likely be in the hunt for snaps the following year.

Biggest Question for Fall Camp: Can Brett Norfleet and Jordon Harris Take Another Step?

The two tight ends are already Missouri staples, but with Atkins at the helm of the tight end room, there is a possibility for greater improvement. Norfleet has the chance to develop into more of a dynamic tight end and Harris' blocking ability could improve under the new management.

In fall camp, the Tiger faithful should monitor Norfleet's and Harris' possible improvement in run blocking.

The Final Word

"Our tight ends — led by Alex Atkins, a new coach that we hired, with Jordan Harris (and) Brett Norfleet — need to continue to find ways to impact the game," Drinkwitz said at SEC Media Days. "And I look forward to Alex with Coach (Chip) Lindsey being able to do that."

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