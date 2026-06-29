Mizzou Football's Most Important Players: No. 2, Josh Atkins

This might not be the name many expected to be the second most important player on Missouri football's roster for the 2026-27 season.

Josh Atkins, when healthy, projects to be the starting right tackle for the Tigers. That means he'll be protecting the blindside for Missouri's new left-handed quarterback Austin Simmons. That hasn't been the case in recent memory, with the job going to the left tackle in front of a right-handed quarterback.

That makes Atkins' role with the Tigers this season unique, along with extremely important. Simmons has a chance to change Missouri's aerial attack for the better, something that's been lacking in the offense for two seasons. That won't get executed to its fullest extent if Atkins isn't doing his job well.

Playing the right tackle position well, especially when he's served as a left tackle for most of his career, is going to be of the utmost importance. Before that, though, getting healthy and ready for the season will be even bigger.

Atkins suffered a leg injury during the spring that, per head coach Eli Drinkwitz, was believed to potentially make him unavailable for the start of fall camp. If that's the case, even with Atkins' uncertainties as a player, the position's outlook becomes much more grim.

If it's not Atkins starting at right tackle, it's not clear who would be. Logan Reichert was a name Eli Drinkwitz shouted out last winter as a potential player who could step up, but he's been injury-riddled since arriving in Columbia in 2023.

Colin Sorensen is another player who could step up, having transferred from Charleston Southern. If it's not one of those two, then Drinkwitz and the offensive coaching staff would be looking at a slew of young guys, including Jack Lange, DJ Jones and Whit Hafer.

If Atkins is available, they'll be getting a solid and stout pass protector. He knows how to use his arms well and has good punch when making initial contact with opposing defensive linemen. He isn't the most athletic tackle the Tigers have seen in recent memory and could serve to improve as a run blocker, but he seems like a player who could get the job done.

He isn't a perfect player, but Atkins is absolutely the guy the Tigers need to play at right tackle unless someone else steps up. Atkins has tons of experience, having stops at Houston, Arizona State and Hawaii. He's a veteran and has seen many different levels of competition, which should make him adaptable and ready for a new challenge.

One of the biggest questions that revolves around Missouri's offense is Atkins' ability to play the position and get healthy enough to do so.

The health question mark with his leg injury is the first big task at hand. A not-ready version of Atkins as a right tackle would completely shift how the offensive line would look. If that ends up being the case, more pressure would fall on Simmons and Missouri's group of talented running backs.

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