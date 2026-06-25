Mizzou Football's Most Important Players: No. 6 Cayden Green

Last season, the Missouri Tigers leaned on left tackle Cayden Green as the blindside protector of Beau Pribula and Matt Zollers. Green won't be protecting the blindside of transfer quarterback Austin Simmons this season, but he'll still be an anchor on the offensive line that will need all the help it can get.

The veteran experience, production and NFL potential that Green brings to the table is exactly why he falls into the No. 6 slot in our rankings of Missouri's 30 most important players for the 2026 season.

Green will be specifically important for a variety of reasons. For starters, he is by far the most skilled and talented player on the offensive line. He will play the left tackle spot next season and Josh Atkins from Arizona State will be on the right side, along with a mixture of Dominick Giudice, Curtis Peagler and others on the interior.

The guys around him may have what it takes to elevate Missouri's offensive ceiling, but the floor is more than good enough when you have a guy like Green on the front. He'll pave the way for a trio of talented running backs in potentially Ahmad Hardy, Jamal Roberts and Xai'Shaun Edwards.

His run support is so valuable to whoever is at the quarterback and running back spot and is not something that could be replaced by anyone else on the roster. He had a top-20 grade nationally in run-blocking, according to Pro Football Focus, which is impactful when an All-American like Hardy is behind you.

Even better than that is his pass blocking. Even when the Missouri air attack isn't super effective and defensive linemen are able to slip through the cracks, Green was a steady presence who did what he could to make sure that didn't happen.

When Green went down with an injury last season and Jayven Richardson replaced him, the fall off was clear. Richardson did hold his own, but Green was missed dearly.

The Tigers will absolutely be hoping Green stays healthy for the entire season to keep Missouri's offense on the right trajectory.

Like most players in our top 30, the depth behind the players also makes them more important. There isn't a clear-cut backup left tackle right now, but the likes of Jack Lange, Johnnie Jones, Colin Sorensen and Whit Hafer will make up one of the few who do. Those are players with upside, but not a ton of snaps or production to back it up.

An argument could be made that Green is the best player on the roster. He very well may be a first-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft and is likely a top-five offensive tackle in the country. Any injuries could be a deterring factor with his draft stock, but he should prove himself to be a premier offensive line prospect.

Regardless, Missouri will need Green at his best to keep Simmons safe and get Hardy, Roberts and Edwards moving forward.

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