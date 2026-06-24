Mizzou Football's Most Important Players: No. 7 Jamal Roberts

The uncertainty that circles the running back position for the Missouri Tigers doesn't need to be reiterated any more than it has.

If the Tigers don't have star workhorse Ahmad Hardy in any capacity this season after he suffered a gunshot wound earlier in the summer, a bulk of the workload will fall on the shoulders of redshirt junior Jamal Roberts. Roberts was Hardy's backfield mate last season and is a player who Missouri fans are fond of.

He may very well get his chance to shine if Hardy isn't ready for Week 1. That's exactly why he comes in at the seventh overall spot in our list of the 30 most important players for Missouri football next season.

It's worth mentioning that, if Hardy isn't ready for Week 1 or is limited in how much he plays this season, Roberts should be much higher on this list. With no further information about Hardy and his health status, we're operating as if he'll play in the 2026 season.

In 2025, Roberts rushed for 753 yards and six touchdowns on 124 carries. He became a true number two option alongside Hardy, but was relied on in some situations more than Hardy. That made it clear that he could take on a starting amount of carries if needed. Again, that very well may be the case in 2026.

He managed to have games where he finished with 143 yards, 110 yards and 100 yards last season, coming against Kansas, Texas A&M and Arkansas. Roberts chipped in 141 receiving yards and a score on 18 receptions, too.

The St. Louis product has slowly improved throughout his college years and has now found himself a legit contributing role that has earned him national praise. The praise, along with the expectations, will only increase if he becomes the team's leading man.

Everybody knows what Hardy is capable of if he gets going with a full head of steam. That's not exactly replaceable, but having a guy like Roberts right behind him is the next best thing. He's quick and is able to make efficient cuts, but he also has some of the same power and tackle-breaking ability that Hardy has. Roberts eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark if Hardy isn't around would be very realistic.

The Tigers have a luxury at the running back spot in both Hardy and Roberts. They really can't go wrong either way.

Even if Hardy is playing at any point this season, Missouri will still have one of the best backup running backs in the country. Matching the entire rushing attack that Eli Drinkwitz puts forth with those two isn't easy, which wa proven last year.

Beyond Roberts are Houston Christian transfer Xai'Shaun Edwards and freshman Maxwell Warner. Any more injuries to the group could cause some stress for Drinkwitz and the offensive coaching staff, so they'll be crossing their fingers that no more come along.

The full-circle moment that is Roberts being from St. Louis and having a chance to be an NFL running back for his home-state team is special. Whether he stays for a senior season or not beyond this year is too hard to tell, but he does have a chance to make a massive impact for the Missouri offense this season.

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