Mizzou football's top PFF grades, takeaways and snap count totals in loss to Georgia

The Tigers gave up a season-high 48 points in a blowout loss to Georgia; here are Missouri's top five PFF performances, three PFF takeaways and every Tigers' snap count on offense and defense.

Top 5 PFF grades (minimum 15 snaps)

Wide receiver: Donovan Olugbode - 77.2 offensive grade

Linebacker: Robert Woodyard Jr. - 74.8 defensive grade

Left tackle: Cayden Green - 71.8 offensive grade

Right guard: Curtis Peagler - 71.5 offensive grade

Linebacker: Jeremiah Beasley - 70.8 defensive grade

Three PFF takeaways

Three Tigers' poor tackling illustrated poor overall defensive performance

Nov 14, 2026; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia running back Nate Frazier (3) runs for a gain past Missouri cornerback Sione Laulea (2) during the third quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Missouri's defense against Georgia lacked in every fascet. The Tigers could not contain Georgia through the air and were unable to stop them from breaking through on the ground. The three Tigers with the lowest tackling grades of 34 or less represent both Missouri's pass protection and run defense.

Edge rushers Darris Smith and Sterling Webb had the lowest tackling grades at 25.1 and 16.8. Their inability to put pressure on the quarterback and wrap up running backs tainted their score.

Representing the secondary with a poor tackling grade is Sione Laulea. Laulea had a 34 tackling grade and the second lowest defensive grade at cornerback with a 52.4.

Austin Simmons struggled despite minimal pressure

Nov 14, 2026; Athens, Georgia, USA; Missouri quarterback Austin Simmons (13) throws downfield during the second quarter against Georgia at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Simmons was pressured just four times Saturday, which was lower than his season average of 6.7. Simmons converted 13 of 21 clean throws, threw his third interception of the season and threw for his third lowest yard total.

Simmons' first interception, that came without receiving pressure, was a deep ball attempt. After the crucial play, Simmons threw just one more deep ball despite averaging over five deep shots per game prior to the contest.

Ahmad Hardy was efficient in limited snaps

Nov 14, 2026; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia linebacker Justin Williams (19) attempts to tackle Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy (29) during the fourth quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Very few positives can be taken from Missouri's 48-21 loss to Georgia, but Ahmad Hardy's success in 11 snaps could be considered one. Hardy had seven rushes for 33 yards, the Tigers' longest rush of the day and a 75.5 pass blocking grade.

The snaps, rushes and yardage all marked season highs for the running back in his third game back. His strong blocking in three passing plays is something to watch for as his snaps could continue to increase.

Snap count totals, offense

Quarterbacks

Austin Simmons - 53 snaps

Matt Zollers - 8 snaps

Wide receivers

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Donovan Olugbode - 51 snaps

Cayden Lee - 43 snaps

Naeshaun Montgomery - 34 snaps

Caleb Goodie Sr. - 21 snaps

Shaun Terry II - 10 snaps

Kenric Lanier II - 10 snaps

DaMarion Fowlkes - 8 snaps

Running backs

Jamal Roberts - 42 snaps

Ahmad Hardy - 11 snaps

Preston Hatfield - 8 snaps

Center

Dominick Giudice - 53 snaps

Whit Hafer - 8 snaps

Guards/tackles

Tristan Wilson - 61 snaps

Curtis Peagler - 61 snaps

Luke Work - 53 snaps

Cayden Green - 53 snaps

Jack Lange - 8 snaps

Zack Owens - 8 snaps

Tight ends

Jordon Harris - 35 snaps

Brett Norfleet - 17 snaps

Jude James - 15 snaps

Snap count totals, defense

Safeties

Elijah Dotson - 56 snaps

Kensley Louidor-Faustin - 53 snaps

Santana Banner - 52 snaps

Trajen Greco - 25 snaps

CJ Bass III - 1 snap

Cornerbacks

Chris Graves Jr. - 51 snaps

Jahlil Florence - 37 snaps

Sione Laulea - 36 snaps

Linebackers

Robert Woodyard Jr. - 47 snaps

Nicholas Rodriguez - 43 snaps

Jeremiah Beasley - 16 snaps

Dante McClellan - 13 snaps

Brian Huff - 3 snaps

Edge rushers

Sterling Webb - 40 snaps

Daeden Hopkins - 39 snaps

Darris Smith - 29 snaps

Jaden Jones - 7 snaps

Cavan Tuley - 2 snaps

Defensive tackles

Jalen Marshall - 33 snaps

Donta Simpson - 32 snaps

Donta Simpson - 32 snaps

Marquis Gracial - 25 snaps

Mark Hensley - 7 snaps

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