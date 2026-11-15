Mizzou football's top PFF grades, takeaways and snap count totals in loss to Georgia
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The Tigers gave up a season-high 48 points in a blowout loss to Georgia; here are Missouri's top five PFF performances, three PFF takeaways and every Tigers' snap count on offense and defense.
Top 5 PFF grades (minimum 15 snaps)
Wide receiver: Donovan Olugbode - 77.2 offensive grade
Linebacker: Robert Woodyard Jr. - 74.8 defensive grade
Left tackle: Cayden Green - 71.8 offensive grade
Right guard: Curtis Peagler - 71.5 offensive grade
Linebacker: Jeremiah Beasley - 70.8 defensive grade
Three PFF takeaways
Three Tigers' poor tackling illustrated poor overall defensive performance
Missouri's defense against Georgia lacked in every fascet. The Tigers could not contain Georgia through the air and were unable to stop them from breaking through on the ground. The three Tigers with the lowest tackling grades of 34 or less represent both Missouri's pass protection and run defense.
Edge rushers Darris Smith and Sterling Webb had the lowest tackling grades at 25.1 and 16.8. Their inability to put pressure on the quarterback and wrap up running backs tainted their score.
Representing the secondary with a poor tackling grade is Sione Laulea. Laulea had a 34 tackling grade and the second lowest defensive grade at cornerback with a 52.4.
Austin Simmons struggled despite minimal pressure
Simmons was pressured just four times Saturday, which was lower than his season average of 6.7. Simmons converted 13 of 21 clean throws, threw his third interception of the season and threw for his third lowest yard total.
Simmons' first interception, that came without receiving pressure, was a deep ball attempt. After the crucial play, Simmons threw just one more deep ball despite averaging over five deep shots per game prior to the contest.
Ahmad Hardy was efficient in limited snaps
Very few positives can be taken from Missouri's 48-21 loss to Georgia, but Ahmad Hardy's success in 11 snaps could be considered one. Hardy had seven rushes for 33 yards, the Tigers' longest rush of the day and a 75.5 pass blocking grade.
The snaps, rushes and yardage all marked season highs for the running back in his third game back. His strong blocking in three passing plays is something to watch for as his snaps could continue to increase.
Snap count totals, offense
Quarterbacks
Austin Simmons - 53 snaps
Matt Zollers - 8 snaps
Wide receivers
Donovan Olugbode - 51 snaps
Cayden Lee - 43 snaps
Naeshaun Montgomery - 34 snaps
Caleb Goodie Sr. - 21 snaps
Shaun Terry II - 10 snaps
Kenric Lanier II - 10 snaps
DaMarion Fowlkes - 8 snaps
Running backs
Jamal Roberts - 42 snaps
Ahmad Hardy - 11 snaps
Preston Hatfield - 8 snaps
Center
Dominick Giudice - 53 snaps
Whit Hafer - 8 snaps
Guards/tackles
Tristan Wilson - 61 snaps
Curtis Peagler - 61 snaps
Luke Work - 53 snaps
Cayden Green - 53 snaps
Jack Lange - 8 snaps
Zack Owens - 8 snaps
Tight ends
Jordon Harris - 35 snaps
Brett Norfleet - 17 snaps
Jude James - 15 snaps
Snap count totals, defense
Safeties
Elijah Dotson - 56 snaps
Kensley Louidor-Faustin - 53 snaps
Santana Banner - 52 snaps
Trajen Greco - 25 snaps
CJ Bass III - 1 snap
Cornerbacks
Chris Graves Jr. - 51 snaps
Jahlil Florence - 37 snaps
Sione Laulea - 36 snaps
Linebackers
Robert Woodyard Jr. - 47 snaps
Nicholas Rodriguez - 43 snaps
Jeremiah Beasley - 16 snaps
Dante McClellan - 13 snaps
Brian Huff - 3 snaps
Edge rushers
Sterling Webb - 40 snaps
Daeden Hopkins - 39 snaps
Darris Smith - 29 snaps
Jaden Jones - 7 snaps
Cavan Tuley - 2 snaps
Defensive tackles
Jalen Marshall - 33 snaps
Donta Simpson - 32 snaps
Donta Simpson - 32 snaps
Marquis Gracial - 25 snaps
Mark Hensley - 7 snaps
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Zachary Knox-Doyle is a journalism student at the University of Missouri and an emphatic consumer of basketball and many other sports. He writes for the Missouri Tigers on SI, is assistant sports editor at the Maneater student newspaper and hosts multiple shows for KCOU. From Normal, Ill., he strives for a work ethic similar to Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson, living by the motto "Good, better, best." KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow mizzou_kcsn