Mizzou Football Schedule, Results, Playoff Chances After Oklahoma Win
This isn't so much a good news/bad news type of situation for the Missouri Tigers, more of a good news/not the greatest news thing.
Yes, Mizzou saved its season with Saturday night's dramatic 30-23 victory against Oklahoma, giving it bragging rights over its former Big 12 rival. However, the Tigers are still a bit of a longshot to make either the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta, or the College Football Playoff.
Overall, the Tigers are 7-2, 3-2 in league play, which puts them on the right side (meaning over .500) of the SEC standings. However, there are still numerous teams in the running that Missouri would have to surpass to finish first or second at the end of the regular season. Tennessee, Texas and Texas A&M all have one SEC loss, while Georgia, Alabama, Ole Miss and LSU all have two losses as well and have been ranked higher.
Missouri's two losses were both blowouts, albeit on the road. It has also only defeated one ranked team, Boston College, back when the Eagles were No. 24 in September. The Tigers still have a shot to make the SEC Championship Game, but need some serious help and a crazy final three weeks. Georgia hosts Tennessee next week, and the Lone Star teams close the season facing each other in College Station. so there's already going to be some major movement in the standings. It's just that Mizzou needs a lot of it.
As for the College Football Playoff, the scenario is similar as the Tigers need to climb into the No. 10-12 range, and hope for some serious craziness as the selection committee won't take more than three or four teams from the conference. Mizzou doesn't have a signature win as the three SEC victories were against teams that have five combined victories in league play, and none of the three teams it has yet to play have been overly impressive this season.
Nov. 16: at South Carolina, 3:15 p.m. CT, SEC Network
Nov. 23: at Mississippi State, 2:30 p.m. or 3:30 p.m., TBD
Nov. 30: Arkansas, 2:30 p.m. or 3:30 p.m., TBD
2024 Results
Aug. 29: Murray State, W 51-0
Sept. 7: Buffalo, W 38-0
Sept. 14: No. 24 Boston College, W 27-21
Sept. 21: Vanderbilt, W 30-27 2OT
Oct. 5: at No. 25 Texas A&M, L 41-10
Oct. 12: at Massachusetts, W 45-3
Oct. 19: Auburn, W 21-17
Oct. 26: at No. 15 Alabama, L 34-0
Nov. 9: Oklahoma, W 30-23
SEC Championship Game Tiebreakers
(Per the Southeastern Conference)
Head-to-head competition among the tied teams
Record versus all common Conference opponents among the tied teams
Record against highest (best) placed common Conference opponent in the Conference standings, and proceeding through the Conference standings among the tied teams
Cumulative Conference winning percentage of all Conference opponents among the tied teams
Capped relative total scoring margin versus all Conference opponents among the tied teams
Random draw of the tied teams
College Football Playoff
The 12 participating teams will be the five conference champions ranked highest by the CFP selection committee, plus the next seven highest-ranked teams. Alabama was No. 11 heading into this weekend.
First-round games to be played Dec. 20-21 / ABC-ESPN-TNT
Quarterfinals to be played Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 at the Fiesta, Peach, Rose and Sugar Bowls / ESPN
Orange Bowl (Semifinal, Jan. 9), 7:30 p.m. ET / ESPN
Cotton Bowl (Semifinal, Jan. 10), 7:30 p.m. ET / ESPN
CFP National Championship (Atlanta, Ga,), Jan. 20, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
SEC Bowl Possibilities
(From the Southeastern Conference)
Friday, December 20
Gasparilla Bowl (Tampa, Fla.) – 3:30 p.m. ET / ESPN (American/ACC/SEC)
Friday, December 27
Birmingham Bowl (Birmingham, Ala.) – noon or 3:30 p.m. ET / ESPN (American/ACC/SEC)
Liberty Bowl (Memphis, Tenn.) – 7 p.m. / ESPN (SEC vs. Big 12)
Las Vegas Bowl (Las Vegas, Nev.) – 10:30 p.m. / ESPN (SEC vs. Pac-12)
Monday, December 30
TransPerfect Music City Bowl (Nashville) – 2:30 p.m., ET / ESPN (SEC vs. Big Ten)
Tuesday, December 31
ReliaQuest Bowl (Tampa, Fla.) – noon ET / ESPN (SEC vs. Big Ten or ACC)
Texas Bowl (Houston) – 3:30 p.m ET / ESPN (SEC vs Big 12)
Thursday, January 2, 2025
Gator Bowl (Jacksonville, Fla.) – 7:30 p.m. ET / ESPN (ACC vs. SEC)
Of note: The SEC alternates with the Big Ten between the Las Vegas Bowl (2020, 2022, 2024) and Duke's Mayo Bowl (2021, 2023, 2025).
See also: Pyne Gets By: Mizzou's Offense Explodes in 2nd Half, Sneaks Win Over Oklahoma