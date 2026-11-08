Missouri football fell to Texas 34-20 in a top-25 matchup Saturday; here are Missouri's top five PFF performances, three PFF takeaways and every Tigers' snap count on offense and defense.

Top 5 PFF grades (minimum 15 snaps)

Linebacker: Nicholas Rodriguez - 81.9 defensive grade

Quarterback: Austin Simmons - 77.5 offensive grade

Defensive tackle: Donta Simpson - 74.4 defensive grade

Safety: Santana Banner - 69.4 defensive grade

Defensive tackle: Jason Dowell - 68.6 defensive grade

Three PFF Takeaways

Sep 26, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Missouri Tigers linebacker Nicholas Rodriguez (5) and defensive tackle Jason Dowell (92) react after a sack during the third quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nicholas Rodriguez continues to be elite

The Tigers' top linebacker recorded three of his season-best PFF grades in the loss, all of which led the team: 81.9 defensive grade, 84 tackling grade and 78.9 coverage grade. Rodriguez's strong tackling was something he has shown all season, but the elevated coverage showed consistent growth from the already top-tier linebacker.

Rodriguez led the team with 12 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss, demonstrating his ability to make an impact all over the field. His 98 tackles this season rank third in the entire country.

Austin Simmons was the best part of the offense, by far

Missouri's offense looked pretty strong through the first three quarters of the game, putting up 20 points against Texas and heading into the final frame tied up. That's when Missouri stalled for five straight drives due to a one-dimensional offense.

With Ahmad Hardy getting just four snaps and Jamal Roberts staying stagnant, Simmons was forced to do the majority of the grunt work against a Texas secondary that knew what was coming. Simmons finished 23-for-43 with 252 yards and two touchdowns, while Missouri rushed for 84 yards. Simmons' 77.5 PFF grade was the highest of any offensive player by 12 points.

Daeden Hopkins featured less

The Tigers' leader in sacks had 32 snaps Saturday, his first week without at least 45 snaps since Week 1. The limited snaps occurred despite Langden Kitchen's early injury that resulted in just six snaps.

Sterling Webb and Darris Smith each took 44 snaps to lead the group. Hopkins' 60.3 defensive grade was his third lowest of the season and his 25.8 tackling grade was undoubtedly a season low.

Snap count totals, offense

Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Hayward Howard Jr. (21) hits Missouri Tigers wide receiver Donovan Olugbode (1) during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterbacks

Austin Simmons - 70 snaps

Matt Zollers - 1 snap

Wide receivers

Donovan Olugbode - 63 snaps

Cayden Lee - 48 snaps

Naeshaun Montgomery - 37 snaps

Caleb Goodie Sr. - 22 snaps

Shaun Terry II - 16 snaps

DaMarion Fowlkes - 15 snaps

Kenric Lanier II - 5 snaps

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Running backs

Jamal Roberts - 67 snaps

Ahmad Hardy - 4 snaps

Center

Dominick Giudice - 71 snaps

Guards/tackles

Tristan Wilson - 71 snaps

Curtis Peagler - 71 snaps

Luke Work - 71 snaps

Cayden Green - 71 snaps

Jack Lange - 1 snap

Tight ends

Jordon Harris - 30 snaps

Brett Norfleet - 26 snaps

Jude James - 21 snaps

Snap count totals, defense

Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Raleek Brown (0) runs the ball during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Safeties

Santana Banner - 69 snaps

Trajen Greco - 50 snaps

Elijah Dotson - 50 snaps

Kensley Louidor-Faustin - 47 snaps

Cornerbacks

Chris Graves Jr. - 54 snaps

Sione Laulea - 44 snaps

Jahlil Florence - 44 snaps

Linebackers

Robert Woodyard Jr. - 54 snaps

Nicholas Rodriguez - 53 snaps

Dante McClellan - 18 snaps

Jeremiah Beasley - 14 snaps

Brian Huff - 3 snaps

Edge rushers

Darris Smith - 44 snaps

Sterling Webb - 44 snaps

Daeden Hopkins - 32 snaps

Demarcus Johnson - 14 snaps

Langden Kitchen - 6 snaps

Kamauryn Morgan - 2 snaps

Defensive tackles

Donta Simpson - 37 snaps

Jalen Marshall - 34 snaps

Marquis Gracial - 34 snaps

Jason Dowell - 33 snaps

Mark Hensley - 1 snap

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