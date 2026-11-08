Mizzou football's top PFF grades, takeaways and snap count totals in loss to Texas
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Missouri football fell to Texas 34-20 in a top-25 matchup Saturday; here are Missouri's top five PFF performances, three PFF takeaways and every Tigers' snap count on offense and defense.
Top 5 PFF grades (minimum 15 snaps)
Linebacker: Nicholas Rodriguez - 81.9 defensive grade
Quarterback: Austin Simmons - 77.5 offensive grade
Defensive tackle: Donta Simpson - 74.4 defensive grade
Safety: Santana Banner - 69.4 defensive grade
Defensive tackle: Jason Dowell - 68.6 defensive grade
Three PFF Takeaways
Nicholas Rodriguez continues to be elite
The Tigers' top linebacker recorded three of his season-best PFF grades in the loss, all of which led the team: 81.9 defensive grade, 84 tackling grade and 78.9 coverage grade. Rodriguez's strong tackling was something he has shown all season, but the elevated coverage showed consistent growth from the already top-tier linebacker.
Rodriguez led the team with 12 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss, demonstrating his ability to make an impact all over the field. His 98 tackles this season rank third in the entire country.
Austin Simmons was the best part of the offense, by far
Missouri's offense looked pretty strong through the first three quarters of the game, putting up 20 points against Texas and heading into the final frame tied up. That's when Missouri stalled for five straight drives due to a one-dimensional offense.
With Ahmad Hardy getting just four snaps and Jamal Roberts staying stagnant, Simmons was forced to do the majority of the grunt work against a Texas secondary that knew what was coming. Simmons finished 23-for-43 with 252 yards and two touchdowns, while Missouri rushed for 84 yards. Simmons' 77.5 PFF grade was the highest of any offensive player by 12 points.
Daeden Hopkins featured less
The Tigers' leader in sacks had 32 snaps Saturday, his first week without at least 45 snaps since Week 1. The limited snaps occurred despite Langden Kitchen's early injury that resulted in just six snaps.
Sterling Webb and Darris Smith each took 44 snaps to lead the group. Hopkins' 60.3 defensive grade was his third lowest of the season and his 25.8 tackling grade was undoubtedly a season low.
Snap count totals, offense
Quarterbacks
Austin Simmons - 70 snaps
Matt Zollers - 1 snap
Wide receivers
Donovan Olugbode - 63 snaps
Cayden Lee - 48 snaps
Naeshaun Montgomery - 37 snaps
Caleb Goodie Sr. - 22 snaps
Shaun Terry II - 16 snaps
DaMarion Fowlkes - 15 snaps
Kenric Lanier II - 5 snaps
Running backs
Jamal Roberts - 67 snaps
Ahmad Hardy - 4 snaps
Center
Dominick Giudice - 71 snaps
Guards/tackles
Tristan Wilson - 71 snaps
Curtis Peagler - 71 snaps
Luke Work - 71 snaps
Cayden Green - 71 snaps
Jack Lange - 1 snap
Tight ends
Jordon Harris - 30 snaps
Brett Norfleet - 26 snaps
Jude James - 21 snaps
Snap count totals, defense
Safeties
Santana Banner - 69 snaps
Trajen Greco - 50 snaps
Elijah Dotson - 50 snaps
Kensley Louidor-Faustin - 47 snaps
Cornerbacks
Chris Graves Jr. - 54 snaps
Sione Laulea - 44 snaps
Jahlil Florence - 44 snaps
Linebackers
Robert Woodyard Jr. - 54 snaps
Nicholas Rodriguez - 53 snaps
Dante McClellan - 18 snaps
Jeremiah Beasley - 14 snaps
Brian Huff - 3 snaps
Edge rushers
Darris Smith - 44 snaps
Sterling Webb - 44 snaps
Daeden Hopkins - 32 snaps
Demarcus Johnson - 14 snaps
Langden Kitchen - 6 snaps
Kamauryn Morgan - 2 snaps
Defensive tackles
Donta Simpson - 37 snaps
Jalen Marshall - 34 snaps
Marquis Gracial - 34 snaps
Jason Dowell - 33 snaps
Mark Hensley - 1 snap
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Zachary Knox-Doyle is a journalism student at the University of Missouri and an emphatic consumer of basketball and many other sports. He writes for the Missouri Tigers on SI, is assistant sports editor at the Maneater student newspaper and hosts multiple shows for KCOU. From Normal, Ill., he strives for a work ethic similar to Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson, living by the motto "Good, better, best." KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow mizzou_kcsn