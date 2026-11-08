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Mizzou football's top PFF grades, takeaways and snap count totals in loss to Texas

Analyzing the Tigers' top players and weaknesses in 34-20 loss to Texas.
Zachary Knox-Doyle|
Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Austin Simmons (13) passes during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images
Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Austin Simmons (13) passes during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Missouri Tigers

Missouri football fell to Texas 34-20 in a top-25 matchup Saturday; here are Missouri's top five PFF performances, three PFF takeaways and every Tigers' snap count on offense and defense.

Top 5 PFF grades (minimum 15 snaps)

Linebacker: Nicholas Rodriguez - 81.9 defensive grade
Quarterback: Austin Simmons - 77.5 offensive grade
Defensive tackle: Donta Simpson - 74.4 defensive grade
Safety: Santana Banner - 69.4 defensive grade
Defensive tackle: Jason Dowell - 68.6 defensive grade

Three PFF Takeaways

Nicholas Rodriguez
Sep 26, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Missouri Tigers linebacker Nicholas Rodriguez (5) and defensive tackle Jason Dowell (92) react after a sack during the third quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nicholas Rodriguez continues to be elite

The Tigers' top linebacker recorded three of his season-best PFF grades in the loss, all of which led the team: 81.9 defensive grade, 84 tackling grade and 78.9 coverage grade. Rodriguez's strong tackling was something he has shown all season, but the elevated coverage showed consistent growth from the already top-tier linebacker.

Rodriguez led the team with 12 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss, demonstrating his ability to make an impact all over the field. His 98 tackles this season rank third in the entire country.

Austin Simmons was the best part of the offense, by far

Missouri's offense looked pretty strong through the first three quarters of the game, putting up 20 points against Texas and heading into the final frame tied up. That's when Missouri stalled for five straight drives due to a one-dimensional offense.

With Ahmad Hardy getting just four snaps and Jamal Roberts staying stagnant, Simmons was forced to do the majority of the grunt work against a Texas secondary that knew what was coming. Simmons finished 23-for-43 with 252 yards and two touchdowns, while Missouri rushed for 84 yards. Simmons' 77.5 PFF grade was the highest of any offensive player by 12 points.

Daeden Hopkins featured less

The Tigers' leader in sacks had 32 snaps Saturday, his first week without at least 45 snaps since Week 1. The limited snaps occurred despite Langden Kitchen's early injury that resulted in just six snaps.

Sterling Webb and Darris Smith each took 44 snaps to lead the group. Hopkins' 60.3 defensive grade was his third lowest of the season and his 25.8 tackling grade was undoubtedly a season low.

Snap count totals, offense

Donovan Olugbode
Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Hayward Howard Jr. (21) hits Missouri Tigers wide receiver Donovan Olugbode (1) during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterbacks

Austin Simmons - 70 snaps
Matt Zollers - 1 snap

Wide receivers

Donovan Olugbode - 63 snaps
Cayden Lee - 48 snaps
Naeshaun Montgomery - 37 snaps
Caleb Goodie Sr. - 22 snaps
Shaun Terry II - 16 snaps
DaMarion Fowlkes - 15 snaps
Kenric Lanier II - 5 snaps

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Running backs

Jamal Roberts - 67 snaps
Ahmad Hardy - 4 snaps

Center

Dominick Giudice - 71 snaps

Guards/tackles

Tristan Wilson - 71 snaps
Curtis Peagler - 71 snaps
Luke Work - 71 snaps
Cayden Green - 71 snaps
Jack Lange - 1 snap

Tight ends

Jordon Harris - 30 snaps
Brett Norfleet - 26 snaps
Jude James - 21 snaps

Snap count totals, defense

Missouri Texas
Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Raleek Brown (0) runs the ball during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Safeties

Santana Banner - 69 snaps
Trajen Greco - 50 snaps
Elijah Dotson - 50 snaps
Kensley Louidor-Faustin - 47 snaps

Cornerbacks

Chris Graves Jr. - 54 snaps
Sione Laulea - 44 snaps
Jahlil Florence - 44 snaps

Linebackers

Robert Woodyard Jr. - 54 snaps
Nicholas Rodriguez - 53 snaps
Dante McClellan - 18 snaps
Jeremiah Beasley - 14 snaps
Brian Huff - 3 snaps

Edge rushers

Darris Smith - 44 snaps
Sterling Webb - 44 snaps
Daeden Hopkins - 32 snaps
Demarcus Johnson - 14 snaps
Langden Kitchen - 6 snaps
Kamauryn Morgan - 2 snaps

Defensive tackles

Donta Simpson - 37 snaps
Jalen Marshall - 34 snaps
Marquis Gracial - 34 snaps
Jason Dowell - 33 snaps
Mark Hensley - 1 snap

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Zachary Knox-Doyle
ZACHARY KNOX-DOYLE

Zachary Knox-Doyle is a journalism student at the University of Missouri and an emphatic consumer of basketball and many other sports. He writes for the Missouri Tigers on SI, is assistant sports editor at the Maneater student newspaper and hosts multiple shows for KCOU. From Normal, Ill., he strives for a work ethic similar to Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson, living by the motto "Good, better, best." KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.

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