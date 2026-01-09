Mizzou Freshman Tight End Terrell to Enter Portal, Pursue Other Sport

Missouri true freshman tight end Dakotah Terrell is looking to trade his football cleats for basketball shoes, with the Oklahoma native announcing his plans to transfer to a school where he can play basketball. Terrell announced the decision in a social media post Thursday night.

"I've realized that my true passion lies in basketball," Terrell said in the post.

The 6-foot-8, 220-pound athlete was a three-star tight end out of high school. He chose Missouri over offers from Michigan, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and several others. His remarkable size paired with athleticism created mismatches against most defenders in high school. In his junior year, he caught 29 passes for 549 yards and seven touchdowns. He also played on defense in high school. He didn't appear in a game for Missouri in 2025.

Terrell's frame and ability also make him a talented basketball player. He eclipsed the 1,000-point mark in high school basketball career. As a prospect in high school, he received basketball offers from Tulsa, Sam Houston and Cal Poly.

Dale's Trayden Chambers (24) looks to pass the ball as Pocola's Dakotah Terrell (22) defends during the Class 2A boys basketball Oklahoma state championship game between Pocola and Dale at State Fair Arena in Oklahoma City, Saturday, March, 8, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Terrell was the young developmental project in a full Missouri tight end room. The road to playing time for Terrell in 2026 was thin. Missouri will return its two starters at the position, Brett Norfleet and Jordon Harris, plus rotational piece Jude James. Redshirt freshman Gavin Hoffman will also be back in the fold in 2026.



Additionally, Missouri will add incoming freshman Isaac Jensen into the fold. Jensen was a was a three-star prospect from Nebraska.

Terrell is the seventh member of Missouri's 2025 signing class to leave the Tigers after just one season.

To keep up with all of the roster movement for Missouri, follow our offseason tracker.

