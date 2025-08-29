Mizzou Freshman WR Makes Case for More Playing Time in Season Opener
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri Tigers wide receiver Donovan Olugbode already had the confidence of head coach Eli Drinkwitz coming into the game. That made it less surprising when he had early reps in the Tigers season opener.
With a resume as a four-star recruit out of high school and being a top-100 player at his position, Olugbode had a lot to live up to coming to Missouri. A strong spring camp followed by a fall camp that wasn't short on praise helped secure a successful appearance to begin the 2025 season.
"Donovan Olugbode always shows up," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said after the Tigers preseason scrimmage against Lindenwood.
This resulted in Olugbode kicking off his collegiate career with catches on back-to-back plays against the Central Arkansas Bears. Missouri quarterback Beau Pribula connected with Olugbode for passes of 9 and 10 yards in the second quarter, then the freshman receiver tagged on 18 yards after the catch between the two. This led to the Tigers earning a first down on the next attempt.
His third catch of his collegiate career was on just his third target. He began the Tigers' first touchdown drive under freshman quarterback Matt Zollers in the fourth quarter with another 9-yard catch and brought in another three yards after.
Olugbode found the ball in his hands again with eight minutes left in the game. Zollers sailed another 9-yard pass to the receiver and Olugbode brought it another 13 yards to bring the ball to the 3-yard line after.The Tigers scored a touchdown on the next play from fellow freshman Marquise Davis, the running back's first career touchdown.
"He played well," Veteran wide receiver Marquis Johnson said. "He's just got to go score a touchdown."
Of the nine players with receptions, Olugdobe was one of the more involved players with 15% of the catches made in the game. He played alongside Johnson and Kevin Coleman, who combined for 11 catches and 182 yards. Olugdobe's early involvement in the game and playing with these Tigers first-string is a strong indicator for the rest of the season for Olugbode.
"I mean all the different people who touched it," Drinkwitz said in the post-game conference following the Tigers win. "We still got more in the tank."
The Tigers weren't short on freshman putting on a show. Freshman linebacker Dante McClellan had an interception with 2:48 on the play clock, which he returned for 83 yards to put the Tigers up by 61. On the defensive side, CJ Bass III had three tackles in his collegiate debut.
"There wasn't a noticeable drop off (when the freshman entered the game)," Drinkwitz said. "I think that's kind of the most important thing."
Olugbode finished with a final stat line of four catches on four targets for 37 yards with 44 yards after the catch in the Tigers 61-6 win over Central Arkansas in their season opener at home. Missouri next plays rival Kansas at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 6 at Faurot Field for the Border War.
"We got a lot of talented guys in the wide receivers," Quarterback Beau Pribula said in the post-game conference. "A lot of young guys that are really talented, and then just the whole room in general."