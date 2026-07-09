Mizzou Freshmen That Could Make the Biggest Impact in 2026: The Read Option

Watch the video below as Missouri On SI reporter Killian Wright details which two Mizzou freshmen he thinks could earn playing time the quickest in 2026.

Welcome to "The Read Option," a series featuring Missouri On SI's beat reporters providing analysis or intel on the Tigers.

Missouri's defense underwent a youth movement transformation over the offseason, as 11 seniors on the phase exhausted their eligibility and departed from the program. A few experience juniors hit the transfer portal as well, further depleting the unit of returning production.

In response, Missouri hit the portal hard, bringing in tons of young defenders with potential yet to be unlocked. There's also a quality class of incoming freshmen Tigers, with 10 of them set to join the defense.

Given the plethora of upperclassmen departures over the offseason, much of the depth chart is up for grabs — even a freshman could make claim to a rotational spot next season. In 2025, Donovan Olugbode starred as a freshman wideout, while Daeden Hopkins flashed potential as a freshman defensive end.

Hopkins would have played more if it wasn't for head coach Eli Drinkwitz and his staff trying to — reasonably — preserve Hopkins' redshirt. Preserving redshirts won't be a concern with the new five-in-five rule, which gives athletes five seasons of eligibility regardless of playing time in each season.

Here's which Missouri freshmen could earn the most playing time in 2026, and here's a hint: they're all defenders.

Tahj Overton

Not only is Overton one of the most college-ready signees of the group, he's also got one of the clearest paths to playing time. The four-star, 6-foot-3, 275-pound defensive linemen enters the room as the second-lightest at the position only ahead of Elias Williams, who's dealing with a leg injury.

Overton's weight could actually be to his advantage, as he'll have the niche of being one of the quicker defensive tackles on the roster, providing a nice complement to Marquis Gracial.

In addition to Overton having a potential day-one niche, Missouri rotated its defensive linemen frequently last season. Chris McClellan led the group with 550 snaps, followed by Sterling Webb at 407, Gracial at 257, Jalen Marshall at 193 and Bralen Henderson at 83. Considering Gracial and Marshall may not have the stamina McClellan did, there's reason to believe that group may be rotated even more often in 2026.

Overton could realistically climb as high as the third or fourth-string defensive lineman in his freshman campaign.

Jayden McGregory

McGregory, a former four-star prospect now bumped down to a three-star, joins a Missouri safety room that lost three of its four highest-usage players over the offseason. While the Tigers nabbed a few promising transfers in Kensley Louidor-Faustin and Elijah Dotson, and have Trajen Greco seemingly ready to take a leap, McGregory could still carve a decent role in his freshman campaign.

Missouri utilized multiple safeties frequently last season, and rotated guys in and out as well — five safeties played 139 or more snaps, three being 350 or more and two of those being over 500. While none of those five were true freshmen, there was also tougher competition in the 2025 room than it seems there will be in the 2026.

Look for McGregory to work his way up as the potential third or fourth-string safety — which could mean a heavy role — in his freshman campaign.

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