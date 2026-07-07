Two Ole Miss Transfers Could Bring New Life to Mizzou’s Offense: The Read Option

Welcome to "The Read Option," a series featuring Missouri On SI's beat reporters providing analysis or intel on the Tigers.

The Missouri Tigers added 30 transfers this offseason from a wide range of programs. Both the offense and defense feature newcomers who could make an impact.

In recent years, Missouri has found success in the transfer portal. Most recently, running back Ahmad Hardy transferred to Mizzou in December 2024. The following season, Hardy broke out by leading the SEC with 1,649 rushing yards in 2025.

Now entering the 2026 season, Mizzou has two offensive transfers from Ole Miss who could strengthen head coach Eli Drinkwitz's offense.

Austin Simmons

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Austin Simmons (13) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Austin Simmons is a four-star quarterback transfer from Ole Miss. While he did not serve as the Rebels' full-time starter, he brings significant upside and valuable SEC experience to Missouri.

In 2024, Simmons backed up Jaxson Dart. Simmons appeared in nine games, completing 59.4% of his passes for 282 yards. He also threw two touchdown passes without recording an interception that season.

The following year, Simmons entered the 2025 season as Ole Miss' starting quarterback. Unfortunately, injuries limited his production. Simmons made two starts before suffering an ankle injury in Week 2. The injury held him back and limited his appearances for the remainder of the season. He finished the year with 744 passing yards, four touchdown passes and one rushing touchdown.

Despite coming off an injury, Simmons brings a lot to the table. At 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, he has ideal size for the position, and his baseball background only adds to his upside. His arm talent is among his strengths.During his time at Ole Miss, he displayed the ability to push the ball downfield.

Simmons is a young quarterback at 20 years old with plenty of room to develop. Paired with his SEC experience and high football IQ, he has the ability to make an impact on Missouri's offense.

Cayden Lee

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Cayden Lee (19) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cayden Lee is a four-star wide receiver transfer from Ole Miss, fresh off a 2025 season as a full-time starter.

Lee has plenty of SEC production after spending three seasons at Ole Miss. Over that span, he totaled 1,623 receiving yards on 106 receptions with seven touchdown catches.

His breakout season came in 2024, when he totaled 874 receiving yards and two touchdowns while averaging 15.3 yards per reception.He followed that up with another solid season in 2025. He recorded 635 receiving yards, three touchdowns and averaged 14.4 yards per reception.

When it comes to the type of receiver Lee is, Missouri will be getting a polished route-runner and ultra-reliable hands. He not only brings SEC experience, but he also already has chemistry with Simmons, which could be a big factor for Missouri's offense.

Both Simmons and Lee will play huge roles for Mizzou in 2026, and their pasts at Ole Miss indicate they're ready for it.

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