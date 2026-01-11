Mizzou Gains Transfer Commitment From Miami Defensive Tackle

Missouri is adding some depth to the defensive line with the addition of freshman defensive tackle Donta Simpson, per on3. Simpson appeared in eight games this season for the Hurricanes.



Simpson will have three years of eligibility remaining for Missouri.

Simpson recorded four total tackles in his first season of college football with Miami, along with 1.5 tackles for loss. He's most notably a former composite three-star recruit in the class of 2025, ranked No. 606 in the country and No. 67 of all defensive tackles. The Hollywood, Florida, native was also the No. 77 player in the state in that class.



He was a highly-recruited player out of high school, picking up offers from schools like Minnesota, Maryland, NC State, West Virginia, Tulane and many others. He stands at 6-foot-3, 300 pounds. If he's ready to play right away for the Tigers, he'll be a big help in defending the run.



Simpson hasn't played for Miami in the College Football Playoff yet, but the Hurricanes will compete for a national title against Indiana at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 19.

Missouri needs depth at the defensive tackle position after Chris McClellan, Sterling Webb and Bralen Henderson graduated. The Tigers also lost Justin Bodford to the transfer portal. Marquis Gracial and Jalen Marshall are currently slated to be the starters, with Jason Dowell, Sam Williams, Elias Williams and a pair of true freshmen expected to be the depth in the room.



As of now, it would make sense for the Tigers to add another player at the position, especially one with experience and production under his belt. Gracial and Marshall have shown they're capable over the last two seasons, but neither has played starter-level snaps. It would be a massive step up for the two.



Simpson was the most recent of 14 commitments for the Tigers in the transfer portal, following the commitment of Florida State defensive end Jaden Jones on the night of Jan. 10. Most of the priority so far for Eli Drinkwitz in the transfer portal has been at wide receiver, safety and the offensive line.

Missouri has added Cincinnati's Caleb Goodie, Auburn's Horatio Fields and Florida's Nae'Shaun Mongtomery at the wide receiver spot. The safety room has also been rebuilt, adding JaDon Blair from Notre Dame and Kensley Louidor-Faustin from Auburn.

To keep up with all of the roster movement for Missouri, follow our offseason tracker.

