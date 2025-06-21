Mizzou Gives Scholarship to Former Walk-On Running Back : The Buzz
The Missouri Tigers provided a scholarship to running back Anthony Favrow, the team announced Friday. He's been a walk-on with the team for the last three years.
With the approval of the House settlement, the scholarship limit for football programs increased from 85 to 105, opening up spots for players like Favrow. Missouri now has six running backs under scholarship.
Favrow earned all-state recognition three times through his high school career at Olathe West High School in Olathe, Kansas. He rushed for 3,872 yards and 45 touchdowns on 582 carries through his high school career. He also caught 37 passes for 284 yards.
Did you notice?
- Missouri baseball freshman pitcher Trey Callaway entered the transfer portal Friday morning. He playing in seven games on the season.
- A few players are on previously unreported official visits to Missouri football this weekend. Check out our preview of the weekend of visits: LINK.
- Three-star offensive tackle Khalief Canty Jr. posted photos from his official visit to Missouri Friday.
Countdown to Mizzou football's 2025 season opener:
68 days.
Mizzou Quote of the Day
"It was the only Big 12 school that offered, and I wasn't a high recruit right out of high school. This was the best chance of coming out and playing for a major school, and that was what I was really looking for."- Stryker Sulak
Check out our social media...
BlueSky: @mizzouonsi.bsky.social
X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
Instagram: MizzouOnSI
Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI
YouTube