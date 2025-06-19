Mizzou Football Official Visit Preview: June 20 Through June 22
For now, the final slate of official visits for the Missouri Tigers is just a day away. It'll be an important weekend for Eli Drinkwitz and his coaching staff, who are looking to build on their four-man 2026 recruiting class.
There are plenty of talented prospects that will be in town, half of whom are rated as four-star recruits. Landing a select few of those will be very important to bolster up the 2026 group and gain more high-end talent.
One of the most interesting visitors is four-star defensive tackle Anthony Kennedy Jr., who was previously committed to Missouri. Once former defensive line coach Al Davis stepped away from his role, Kennedy backed out of his commitment. It seems unlikely that he will go back on that, but it's a good sign that he will be on campus.
Three-star quarterback commit Gavin Sidwar will also be on campus for his official visit. So far, the recruiting class has been built around him, adding a four-star receiver and a three-star tight end. The opportunity for Sidwar to recruit the receiver prospects visiting alongside him certainly isn't a coincidence.
Here's a look into this weekend of visitors, along with some storylines to keep an eye on.
June 20th through June 22nd
- 4-Star DL Anthony Kennedy, Jr. - Decommitted from Missouri on 05/16/2025
- 4-Star EDGE Ronelle Johnson
- 4-Star WR Jayden Petit
- 4-Star DL Danny Beale
- 3-Star QB Gavin Sidwar - Committed to Missouri on 04/18/2025
- 3-Star OL Khalief Canty
- 3-Star WR Devyon Hill-Lomax
- 3-Star DL Keytrin Harris
Storylines
Do the Tigers add a second WR?
After missing out on four-star receiver Mason James to Washington, it looks like the Tigers have pivoted to two other options. They might not be as exciting as James, but they still would round out the class well.
The most notable of the two is four-star Jayden Petit, a name many Tiger fans may not be familiar with. He's rated No. 209 in the country and No. 31 among all receivers, and would certainly be a welcome addition in the class. He comes as a surprise visitor, especially so soon after missing out on James.
Next is three-star Devyon Hill-Lomax, an Edwardsville, Illinois native who attended Missouri's junior day event a while back. He's ranked No. 1,329 of all players in the country, but is another name who continues to rise in the rankings. If the Tigers like how things are between them, they may take a shot on Hill-Lomax.
Long-sought after defensive linemen are finally on campus
Four-star EDGE Ronelle Johnson and four-star defensive tackle are finally making their trips to Columbia after being added to the schedule later than expected. These are two players of whom Missouri has shown interest for an extended period of time, while also being at the top of their recruitment processes.
Johnson is the No. 297 player in the country from Blue Springs, Missouri. A team long believed to have a lead in his recruitment is Kansas State, but it means a lot that he's taking a visit to his home-state school.
Beale is a massive interior presence, ranked No. 138 in the country. If the Tigers can get Beale into this class, it wouldn't be surprising if he finishes as the highest-ranked of any of the commitments. This has been a process that hasn't been easy to follow, especially given the limited information, but again, it's important that he's on campus.
These two, Keytrin Harris and four-star EDGE Asharri Charles, are the only official visitors on the defensive line that the Tigers are hosting. Missouri is generally set at both positions, but having the opportunity to add talent like Johnson, Beale and Charles is too good to pass up on.
Are there any commitments out of this group?
It actually seems like that could be the case, if the visit goes well. Three-star interior lineman Khalief Canty could be one of those, especially after being rumored to announce his decision weeks back. He's gained plenty of national traction over the last months, between his solid junior season and his Rivals Camp performance.
Outside of Canty, who's slated to announce his commitment on June 22, it seems unlikely that any of this next bunch will commit right away. If the visit goes exceedingly well for Beale, then he could be another candidate. If that doesn't happen, then a quick decision from any of the eight, not including Canty, won't happen.
Recent additions
Three-star defensive tackle Keytrin Harris is the most recent addition to this, another one that came out of nowhere. He has interest from UCLA, California and Arizona, a top priority recruit on the West Coast.
Harris seems to be an ideal candidate to replace what the Tigers had in Kennedy before he backed out of his decision. Ranked No. 436 and rising, landing Harris out of nowhere would leave a good taste in the mouth of the Missouri coaching staff.
2026 Commitments
- QB Gavin Sidwar, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/18/25)
- LB Keenan Harris, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - St. Louis, Missouri (Committed 05/23/25)
- WR Jabari Brady, 6-foot-1.5, 205 lbs. - Pompano Beach, Florida (Committed 06/06/25)
- TE Isaac Jensen, 6-foot-6, 230 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/09/2025)