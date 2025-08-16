Mizzou Great Drew Lock Shines in Week 2 of NFL Preseason: The Buzz
Former Missouri Tigers quarterback Drew Lock put together an impressive performance Friday night for the Seattle Seahawks, earning a 151.0 passer rating against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2 of the NFL preseason.
Lock completed 10 of his 12 pass attempts for 129 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 34 yards on two carries.
Lock is entering his first season of a second stint with the Seahawks after having spent last year with the New York Giants. He previously played for the Seahawks in both 2022 and 2023. He signed again with the team this offseason to back up Sam Darnold.
Lock had the chance to start in five games for the Giants last year, throwing for 1,071 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions on the season.
A number of other former Missouri football players will play in NFL preseason games Saturday. Quarterback Brady Cook will play for the New York Jets against the Giants at 6 p.m. Earlier in the day, former wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. will play for the Miami Dolphins against the Detroit Lions at noon.
Here's the Morning Buzz for Saturday, August 16, 2025:
Friday's Mizzou Results:
No events scheduled.
Saturday's Mizzou Schedule:
- Volleyball: Black & Gold Scrimmage at 2 p.m. at the Hearnes Center- Admission is free.
SEC News
What Alabama's Defenders Have Seen from Ty Simpson
Vanderbilt Fall Camp Takeaways
Did you notice?
- Missouri alumni Sophie Cunningham recorded a season-high in assists, creating six in the Indiana Fever's loss to the Washington Mystics. She also recorded eight points, two rebounds and three steals. Following the game, she spoke on what the Fever need to do to bounce back after losing four of their last five games.
- Myles Baker, a composite four-star safety from California, picked up an offer from Missouri. He holds 18 other offers, including ones from Georgia and Fresno State.
- Jordan Holman, a three-star safety from Kentucky, earned an offer from Missouri. He also has offers from Kentucky, Liberty and Toledo.
Countdown to Mizzou Football's Season Opener:
12 days.
Mizzou Quote of the Day:
"I loved the game. But it wasn’t my whole life. I liked to keep it in perspective. My mom always told me, football is just one thing you can do. Whatever you do, do it to glorify God.’”- Brad Smith
Check out our social media...
BlueSky: @mizzouonsi.bsky.social
X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
Instagram: MizzouOnSI
Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI
YouTube