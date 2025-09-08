Mizzou Guard Named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week
Missouri Tigers left guard Dominick Giudice was one of two players named a Southeastern Conference Offensive Lineman of the Week for Week 2, the conference announced Monday morning.
Giudice, a transfer from Michigan, started on all 86 offensive snaps for Missouri in a win against Kansas.
In the win over the Jayhawks, Missouri's rushing attack thrived, with Jamal Roberts rushing for 143 yards and Louisiana-Monroe transfer Ahmad Hardy adding 112 of his own. A 63-yard rushing touchdown from Roberts was the dagger to the Jayhawks.
Head coach Eli Drinkwitz didn't think the offensive line run blocking was perfect though. But he did see growth from the interior of the group, an area he highlighted going into the week.
"I think the biggest thing was it showed improvement from the first week, which we knew we needed to do," Drinkwitz said. "There's still a lot of things that we got to improve on."
Giudice has emerged as the glue to hold Missouri's shifting offensive line together. At the start of fall camp, he was slot in as Missouri's right guard. But after changes needed to be made to the left side of the line, he transitioned to left guard with ease. He's also stepped up as a leader ever since he arrived from Michigan in the spring.
"I think the way he has asserted himself as the leader of the offensive line, it's been remarkable to me," Drinkwitz said during fall camp.
The fifth-year player has been intentional in creating relationships with his teammates to better the entire group. Especially in a stretch during fall camp when starting center and team captain Connor Tollison was out due to injury.
"He's been the one leading. We're watching tape, and it's been remarkable," Drinkwitz said. "Man, that guy puts the team first in everything he does."
Giudice and the Tigers will look to remain undefeated Saturday, hosting Louisiana in Week 3. Missouri will open conference play the following week, hosting South Carolina in Week 4.
SEC Players of the Week - Week 2
Offense
QB John Mateer, Oklahoma
Defense
Nick Rinaldi, Vanderbilt
Nic Mitchell, Mississippi State
Special Teams
PK Lucas Carneiro, Ole Miss
Punt returner Vicari Swain, South Carolina
Freshman
WR Parking Livingstone, Texas
Offensive line
RT Albert Reese, Mississippi State
RG Dominick Giudice, Missouri
Defensive line
DE Cashius Howell, Texas A&M