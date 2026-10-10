Mizzou has to contain Texas A&M's star wideouts to beat Aggies

Heading into Week 6, the Tigers have played two top-25 opponents, but have yet to face off against a top-tier receiving duo in the same contest. Against Mississippi State, they matched up against Anthony Evans III, who accumulated 114 yards and against Florida, Dallas Wilson snagged 66 yards and a touchdown, but neither team presented a duo like Texas A&M will on Saturday.

Mississippi State's second option Sanfrisco Magee is in his first full-time starting season with room for growth, while Florida's star wide receiver Vernell Brown III didn't suit up against Missouri. Although Texas A&M doesn't look as strong as Mississippi State did on the road or a top-10 Florida team did when they entered Faurot Field, the Aggies' receivers Isaiah Horton and Mario Craver will present a daunting challenge for Missouri's secondary that it hasn't seen yet.

Horton and Craver lead the Aggies' receiving core and make for one of the most unique receiving tandem's in the country. At 5-foot-9, 180-pounds, Craver is one of the speediest wide receivers in college football, while 6-foot-4, 215-pound, Horton is a massive red zone target.

Craver was a third-team All-SEC player for the Aggies in 2025, tallying 59 receptions, 917 yards and four touchdowns. Horton is an Alabama transfer that accumulated 42 receptions, 511 yards and eight touchdowns last season. Horton's touchdown total ranked third in the SEC and Craver's 917 yards ranked sixth in the conference.

On top of their accolades what makes the Aggies' receiving core so difficult to stop is the differing skill sets between the duo.

Due to Horton's frame, the Tigers may need to opt for more of a man-to-man approach with 6-foot-4 Sione Laulea, but to combat Craver's speed, a zone approach looks to be the better option. Laulea has the size to match Horton, but compared to the receiver, has little experience at the SEC level.

Sep 12, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Isaiah Horton (7) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Arizona State Sun Devils at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite the duo's proven success, Missouri may be able to avoid a game like Mississippi State, where the Tigers gave up 360 passing yards, since Texas A&M's passing game has taken a step back from the 2025 season. And with Missouri's elevated success in the secondary against Florida — allowing just one touchdown and 197 yards — led by Santana Banner and Kensley Louidor-Faustin, the group will be looking to continue its improvement.

After starting quarterback Marcel Reed threw for over 3,000 yards and 25 touchdowns last year, Reed has thrown for 908 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions through five games this season. Reed's slow start does not take away from his talent and dual-threat presence though, as Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz and multiple Missouri players praised Reed's talent during Tuesday's press conference.

"They've got an elite quarterback. I've been a Marcel Reed fan since 2024," Drinkwitz said. "He's gotten his confidence back. They're back into a rhythm offensively. When he can run and pass, make plays with his eyes downfield, he is very difficult."

On Saturday, when Reed's eyes are downfield, he'll likely be looking for either Horton or Craver. Five of his six touchdown passes have gone to the duo this year and with Horton's 248 yards and Craver's 235 yards, the receivers account for over half of his passing yards.

Missouri has played a stronger passing team in Mississippi State, but the Aggies' talent cannot be overlooked. Although Reed ranks No. 12 in the SEC in passing yards, he and both of his receivers know what it takes to win big games, with all three playing a substantial role on a 2025 College Football Playoff team.

And if there's a game for Reed and his receivers to get going, it could be against Missouri following a 45-17 win over No. 8 Florida. With the SEC's trend where top teams get bounced after huge wins and with a Missouri secondary that has allowed major explosives this season, Craver and Horton will certainly be a challenge Missouri needs to surpass in order to win.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for the latest news.