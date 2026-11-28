Missouri football (7-4, 4-4 Southeastern Conference) is set to face off against Oklahoma (7-4, 5-3) in the 99th matchup between the programs and first during rivalry week at 3:15 p.m. Saturday. The rivalry rekindled its spark in 2024, as the Tigers bested Oklahoma 30-23 in the first matchup since 2011. Last season, Oklahoma defeated Missouri 17-6 in Norman, bumping the all-time record up in the Sooners favor, 68-25-5.

This year, the matchup is far from lopsided as the teams boast the same record, are each ranked and are coming into Faurot Field on a high. The Tigers defeated Kentucky 28-14 in their last contest, on the back of one of Austin Simmons' top performances of the season. Oklahoma, however, has won three straight games including two against ranked opponents in Florida and Ole Miss.

While the Tigers have home advantage in a stadium they are 5-1 at this season, the Sooners are no stranger to a road environment after defeating then-No. 24 Florida 23-7 on the road in their last away contest. Outside of their most recent road trip, the Sooners are 1-2 when visiting.

Accompanying the opponents comparable records, the team's strengths line up well against each other as well. Oklahoma, who allows the least amount of passing yards per game will face off against Missouri and Austin Simmons, who has thrown the second most touchdowns and third most yards of any SEC quarterback.

Simmons is coming off a 314-yard, four-touchdown performance against Kentucky, but the Sooners have allowed just two passing touchdowns in the last three games. And against Trinidad Chambliss, the only SEC quarterback that leads Simmons in touchdowns and yards, the Sooners held him to a season-low 127 passing yards and 14 completions.

Missouri has six players listed on the SEC Student-Athlete Availability Report, including starting edge Langden Kitchen who's out for the season. Starting long snapper Brett Le Blanc was questionable for most of the week and updated to out Saturday.

On the Sooners side, seven players and one starter in defensive back Reggie Powers III are out. The Sooners will likely be without their starting right tackle E'Marion Harris as well. Wide receiver Parker Livingstone and defensive lineman Kenny Ozowalu are questionable.

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How to Watch: Mizzou Football vs. Oklahoma

Who: No. 23 Missouri (7-4) vs. No. 17 Oklahoma (7-4)

When: Saturday, Nov. 28, at 3:15 p.m. CT

Where: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Tiger Radio Network

Series: Oklahoma leads 68-25-5

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