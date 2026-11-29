COLUMBIA — Missouri football was leading 20-0 with 3:48 remaining in the second quarter. Austin Simmons was making improbable throws, the defense forced two interceptions and was putting constant pressure on Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer. Then, the game flipped.

Oklahoma closed the half with a touchdown and dismantled the Tigers' defense in the second half, ultimately defeating Missouri 34-31 and scoring 27 second half points. 27 points ties the Sooners' second-largest scoring total in an SEC game this season, and their 34 total points ranks first.

Accompanying the defensive collapse was Simmons, who threw two interceptions that set Oklahoma up in the red zone for two touchdowns.

"It was a tale of two halves for us," coach Eli Drinkwitz said after the game. "In the first half (we) did a lot of good things except for that last drive, allowing them to score, and then they doubled us up, and then we turned the ball over. Too many turnovers in the second half."

Missouri totaled three turnovers in the second half, surpassing the Tigers' previous season-high for an entire game. The final turnover came on Missouri's final drive as Shaun Terry II fumbled the ball on a catch that would have set the Tigers up for a fourth-and-five on their 27-yard line with 56 seconds left.

That singular play, with so much field to go, did not define the loss. Instead, an inability to stop the run, offensive turnovers and missed opportunities were the major culprits.

"We never really were able to knock out the run like we had the first two quarters, and really on that that first drive of the second half, they were able to run the ball." Drinkwitz said. "Then we put the defense into two really bad spots with turnovers... and the difference is they score touchdowns, we kick field goals. Off of our two turnovers they scored touchdowns (and) off their two turnovers we kicked field goals."

Nov 28, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Michael Boganowski (25) returns an interception against Missouri Tigers offensive lineman Luke Work (51) during the fourth quarter at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oklahoma finished the game with 46 rushes, 157 rushing yards and three touchdowns — all in the second half — despite taking three sacks and six tackles for loss.

The Sooners' first interception also came in the second half, on linebacker Owen Heinecke's first interception of the season, setting up their first lead of the game with 8:26 remaining in the third quarter. After Heinecke's interception and Mateer's 15-yard rushing touchdown, the Tigers were forced to play from behind.

After exchanging field goals, Missouri forced the Sooners' first scoreless drive early in the fourth quarter. That's when Simmons threw his second pick of the game to Michael Boganowski, which set up Mateer's second rushing touchdown. Mateer finished 24-for-30 with 258 passing yards, three total touchdowns, two interceptions and 59 rushing yards. Tight end Rocky Beers led the team with eight receptions for 123 yards.

Still, the Tigers bounced back and knotted the score at 31-31 off a Simmons 46-yard touchdown to Caleb Goodie and 2-point conversion to Donovan Olugbode. The Tigers then allowed Oklahoma to run the clock down from 8:08 to 1:37, setting up a 30-yard field goal from Tate Sandell that put the Sooners up 34-31.

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"Just disappointing because I think we had three third downs right there on the next drive that the defense had a chance to get off the field. We didn't get any of them," Drinkwitz said.

Nov 28, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) runs for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Third down efficiency was a major outlier for the Tigers, who allowed Oklahoma to convert seven of 13 third-down tries and went two of nine themselves.

Although Simmons made crucial mistakes down the line, he also responded well on the second-to-last drive and made outstanding plays through the course of the contest. Simmons was 19-for-27, threw for a season-high 385 yards and threw three touchdowns.

The Tigers were stagnant rushing the ball, however, and finished with a season-low 17 rushing yards on 17 attempts. Jamal Roberts left the game in the second quarter with an injury and would not return. Offensive lineman Dominick Giudice referenced the one-dimensional offense as a weakness in the loss.

"With the pass going, we didn't need to rely on the run as much," Giudice said. "But obviously, when it's called on we need to be able to hammer that thing in. That's really just the biggest thing. Obviously, not having Jamal out there (hurt), he's a great running back. But every one of those guys are great running backs, so we just got to do our job up front to make it. When we're in that red zone situation, we gotta score, gotta come up with touchdowns."

Nov 28, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Austin Simmons (13) throws during the third quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During the Tigers' emphatic 20-0 start, Santana Banner caught two interceptions and the defense was putting steady pressure on Mateer. Although the Tigers were unable to come out with the victory, linebacker Nicholas Rodriguez spoke highly of the safety's performance.

"Playing fast and free. If you're gonna throw the ball Santana's way, he's gonna catch it," Rodriguez said. "Got pressure on the quarterback and he was right there when the ball came out, and it was a perfect play for him. And we're beyond grateful for Santana and the way he performed."

On the other side of the ball, Naeshaun Montgomery shined early for the Tigers, hauling in season-highs 133 yards and two touchdowns on three receptions in the first half. His 92-yard touchdown to put Missouri up 10-0 was the Tigers' season high.

Following the loss, the Tigers drop to 7-5 (4-5 Southeastern Conference) on the season. The conference record is Missouri's worst since 2022, despite starting 3-2 in conference play. Still, Drinkwitz shared a heartfelt and positive message about his team and seniors on senior night.

"I'm crushed for them," Drinkwitz said. "That was a wide range of emotions, from excitement, jubilation to just absolute heartbreak at the end. But, like I told those guys, man, it can't overshadow the fact that they came into this place and they left it better than they found it. And that's transfers, that's the fifth year guys that poured their heart and souls in this place. And while we're disappointed tonight, they've left a lot that we can continue to build on and grow from."

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