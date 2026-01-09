Mizzou Hires Former Clemson Offensive Coordinator Garrett Riley as Assistant

Missouri has added a former Broyles Award winner to its staff, hiring former Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley as an offensive assistant. Riley's exact role is yet to be announced.

Riley joins Missouri after recently being fired at Clemson after three seasons.

The 36 year old has six years of coordinating experience, having stints at SMU and TCU before Clemson. He was named the winner of the Broyles Award, which recognizes the best assistant coach in college football, in 2022 when he was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at TCU. He worked under coach Eli Drinkwitz for one season in 2019 as the running backs coach at Appalachian State.

Sep 21, 2024; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers offensive coordinator Garrett Riley before a game against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images | Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images

Riley is the younger brother of USC head coach Lincoln Riley. The two worked together when Lincoln was the offensive coordinator at East Carolina.

Drinkwitz received an extension in November that included an increase of $4 million to his pool available for his assistant coaching staff, and he's put it to good use so far. In addition to Riley, he hired former Michigan offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey to hold the same role with the Tigers. He's also hired former Florida State special teams coordinator John Papuchis as an assistant. He's also brought on former Florida State staffer Brendan Bognar on as an assistant quarterback coach.

From 2020-22, Riley's offenses finished in the top-15 in the country in points per game. In 2024, Riley's offense at Clemson ranked 12th in the country in yards per game (451.9) and 18th in points per game (34.7).

In the 2022 season where Riley won the Broyles award, he led TCU to an appearance in the national championship. The Horned Frogs beat Michigan in the semifinal game 51-45. Riley also served as the team's quarterbacks coach, helping quarterback Max Duggan finish as the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy.

In his one prior season working with Drinkwitz, Riley's running backs room finished with 16th in the country with 231.4 rushing yards per game.

Riley could be a valuable voice with Missouri looking to revitalize its passing offense after finishing dead last in the SEC in passing yards per game in 2025.



In addition to some changes to the coaching staff, Missouri has dipped into the transfer portal to improve the unit. Most notably, the Tigers added quarterback Austin Simmons, a transfer from Ole Miss.

To keep up with all of the roster movement for Missouri, follow our offseason tracker.

