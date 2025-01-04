Mizzou Hosting Two Important Transfer Portal Needs on Visits
Though the number of transfer portal entrants is winding down, the Missouri Tigers are still actively attempting to create depth at multiple positions of need.
The offensive line and secondary are widely viewed as areas the Tigers could add depth in, evidently shown in two visitors the Tigers are engaged with. James Madison offensive tackle Tyshawn Wyatt is in Columbia to add depth to the offensive line and Miami cornerback D'Yoni Hill is in the secondary.
Missouri has already added three offensive linemen in the transfer portal Wake Forest tackle Keagen Trost, Michigan interior lineman Dominick Giudice and West Virginia tackle Johnny Williams IV. The Tigers return center Conner Tollison and guard Cayden Green, with other depth players and freshmen looking to compete. Wyatt would be another experienced player to compete for a spot on the front five.
Head coach Eli Drinkwitz has yet to add a cornerback to his transfer class and add competition to the room with Toriano Pride Jr. and Nic Deloach. The more the merrier in that room, as it is with any positions in need of depth.
Here's a look at two visitors for the Tigers in the coming days.
Tyshawn Wyatt, James Madison OT
Wyatt is currently in Columbia while this article is being created according to Pete Nakos at On3 Sports. He's coming off a recent visit to Indiana and is now in Missouri. The Hoosiers recently added former Ohio State tackle Zen Michalski to its transfer class, which might give the Tigers as good a shot as anyone to land the former Duke.
The most important part of Wyatt's resume is his four years as a starter. He was a part of multiple solid James Madison offenses with multiple good quarterbacks. He missed the entire 2024-2024 season due to injury but has an average blocking grade of 56.8 in four seasons.
Experience is the name of the game with Wyatt and the offensive line was the position the Tigers saw the most roster turnover. Trost, Green and Tollison should be set to start next season. A multi-positon battle between Williams, Giudice, sophomore guard Logan Reichert, senior Jayven Richardson and potentially Wyatt would give Drinkwitz plenty to think about and evaluate on the offensive line.
D'Yoni Hill, Miami CB
Hill is expected to make a visit to Missouri, Matt Zenitz of 247Sports reports. He's also expected to visit West Virginia and Wisconsin as well.
He started in five games this season for the Miami Hurricanes, recording 33 tackles and a single pass deflection in his 2024-2025 season as a junior. Hill was a standout corner for Marshall in his sophomore season, recording 55 tackles, an interception and 10 pass deflections.
The Tigers, more than likely, need another cornerback to compete with Pride and Deloach. Hill is one of a few names Missouri has reached out to at the cornerback spot, including Washington State corner Stephen Hall and landing Hill would be the perfect competition in the Tigers' current crop of corners. A highly productive corner to add alongside Pride, Deloach, Dreyden Norwood and the other young corners in that room is exactly what Missouri needs.