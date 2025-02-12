Mizzou in Final 7 Schools for Top-20 Quarterback
The Missouri Tigers are now in the final seven schools for four-star quarterback Kane Archer, according to Hayes Fawcett.
On 247Sports, Archer is the No. 314 player in the class of 2026. He's also the No. 20 best quarterback in the country according to the same rankings and is third in the state of Arkansas.
Also listed in Archer's final list of schools are Appalachian State, SMU, UCF, Louisville, Arkansas and Ole Miss, alongside Missouri. He also held offers from Arizona, Florida State, Minnesota, Tennessee, Texas A&M and others.
In his sophomore year in 2023, Archer threw for 2,399 yards, 33 touchdowns and three interceptions on a 73.3% completion percentage, according to his 247Sports profile. He debuted as a starting quarterback for Greenwood High School in Greenwood, Arkansas.
So far, the Tigers only have one commitment in the class of 2026 in four-star defensive lineman Anthony Kennedy. He's the fifth-best player in the state of Arkansas, an area the Tigers are looking to heavily recruit out of.
Alongside the commitment in Kennedy and the blatant interest in Archer, the Tigers are pursuing running back Terry Hodges, defensive lineman Danny Beale, offensive tackle Evan Goodwin and linebacker Jakore Smith, all of which are from Arkansas.
Four-star quarterback Landon Duckworth is another quarterback the Tigers are expressing interest in. It does not appear the Tigers will be the team to land him but, there is some consideration there.
Missouri native offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell, the top-ranked prospect in the country, is almost certainly the man at the top of head coach Eli Drinkwitz's recruiting board. Safety Keenan Harris, a Saint Louis native, also appears to be at the top of the list.