Ranking the 3 Best Head Coaches Mizzou will Face in 2025
The head coaches of the Southeastern Conference are some of the most interesting characters in all of sports. With so much attention, it seems at least each of them go through some period of creating headlines and controversy, including Eli Drinkwitz.
They're also prone to creating conversation with their on-field performance. Drinkwitz and the Missouri staff will game-plan against some of the most intriguing, and best, head coaches in the conference, plus one from the Big 12, in the upcoming season.
Here's our ranking of the best head coaches Missouri faces in 2025.
1. Kalen DeBoer, Alabama
Lost in the conversation from Alabama's underwhelming season, including a collapse in the last stretch in the season, is the success Kalen DeBoer had before taking over the Crimson Tide. There's a reason he was selected to replace the most-accomplished college head coach of all time.
One of the most unique parts of DeBoer's resume is the speed of his rise. Last year was just his fifth as a head coach. Logic would say the best is still ahead of the 50 year old as he continues to develop his skills as a play-caller and leader.
"Kalen DeBoer is an elite football coach," Drinkwitz said before facing the Crimson Tide inn 2024. "I mean, arguably the best coach in college football. ... With a very talented roster, with a team that he's still putting his identity on, and organization, he's putting his identity on."
In two years at Washington, DeBoer's vertical passing game dominated college football. The Huskies led the nation in passing yards per game in 2022, and finished second in 2023.
DeBoer's skills as a talent developer will be needed this season as Alabama turns to a new starting quarterback, most likely redshirt junior Ty Simpson.
2. Lance Leipold, Kansas
Lance Leipold could have a spot on HGTV's "Fixer Upper" for how many times he's been able to renovate losing programs to winners. It started with leading Wisconsin-Whitewater to six D-III National Championships in eight years. Then by taking Buffalo to two division championships in the East division of the MAC. Then in 2023, he took Kansas to its first winning season since 2008.
The 9-4 season in 2023 was followed by a 5-7 one in 2024. But Kansas should hold faith in Leipold to continue raising the floor of the program that was drowning when he took over.
3. Shane Beamer, South Carolina
In his fourth and most-successful year with the program, Shane Beamer changed the perception of South Carolina, and of him as a head coach.
Securing close wins over Missouri and Clemson, and blowing out Texas A&M, put the Gamecocks right outside the playoff field. With top players like Dylan Stewart, LaNorris Sellers returning, plus the 15th-best rated transfer portal class in the country, the Gamecocks are expected to again be competitive in the SEC under Beamer.
"From a talent standpoint, Coach Beamer has done an excellent job of raising the talent level and developing the talent level right there on that team," Drinkwitz said before facing South Carolina in 2024.
