Mizzou in Final 8 Schools for Three-Star Safety
Three-star safety Aaron Bradshaw, a native of Fort Worth, Texas, recently released his final list of eight schools. The list includes the Missouri Tigers, along with a group of other Power 5 schools. The announcement came from Sam Spiegelman of Rivals.
Also on the list are Texas, LSU, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Colorado, TCU and Houston. The Texas influence is clear in his final list of schools, almost making the Tigers appear as an outlier.
According to composite rankings, Bradshaw is the No. 475 player in the country, No. 37 safety and No. 63 in his home state. The North Crowley High School attendee is ranked as a four-star recruit on some ranking lists but is listed as a three-star in composite rankings.
As of now, Houston, Texas Tech, TCU and LSU are listed as the favorites to land Bradshaw, according to 247sports. We will know soon enough, as Bradshaw will make his official announcement on April 18. He also holds offers from Arizona State, Michigan State, Pittsburgh and others.
The Tigers recently picked up their second commitment of the 2026 class, landing three-star safety D'Montae Tims. This was the first commitment Missouri had landed in quite a while, adding to three-star defensive tackle Anthony Kennedy.
There are still plenty of targets on the board for the Tigers and there could be some more recruiting momentum now that they've landed another. Names like four-star receiver Jabari Brady, five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell and four-star safety Keenan Harris are a shortlist of many that the Tigers are hoping to land.