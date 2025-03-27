Mizzou in Final Five Schools for Another Four-Star Quarterback
The Missouri Tigers have added another option for their 2026 recruiting quarterback hunt, landing in the final five schools for four-star quarterback Jett Thomalla, per on3.
Thomalla is a native of Millard, Nebraska and is ranked as the No. 292 player in the class of 2026. He's also the No. 20 quarterback in the country and the top-ranked player in the state of Nebraska. Also included in his list of final schools are Duke, Arizona, Iowa State and Virginia Tech.
Thomalla also holds offers from Washington State, Colorado State, San Diego State, Arkansas State and UNLV. Recently, Thomalla picked up a prediction to commit to Iowa State from 247Sports' Alec Busse, an Iowa State insider.
The Nebraska native is a two-year varsity starter for Millard South High School and most recently threw for 3,664 passing yards and 47 touchdowns. During his sophomore year, he threw for 2,800 yards and 26 touchdowns in his first year as a starter. Thomalla also has 205 career rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns to his name.
Missouri has found itself in two other final school lists for quarterbacks. Four-star Gavin Sidwar from Warrington, Pennsylvania and three-star Kane Archer from Greenwood, Arkansas are both considering the Tigers, but neither has made a decision. With the three options, there is no known timeline for when they will commit.
Three-star defensive lineman Anthony Kennedy remains the only commitment in the class of 2026 for Eli Drinkwitz and the Tigers, but it seems as if more could be on the way soon. Official visits will start at the beginning of the summer for Missouri, kicked off by five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell. That will mark the beginning of an important recruiting stretch for Drinkwitz.