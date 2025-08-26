Mizzou in the NFL: Which Former Tigers Make it Through Cutdowns?
Live tracker on which former Missouri players make it onto the initial rosters for NFL teams.
Tuesday is decision day for all 32 NFL teams, with the league having to cut down from a 90-,man preseason roster to a 53-man roster for the regular season. Teams can also roster up to 16 players on their practice squad.
Over 20 former Missouri Tigers participated in the preseason, with players such as wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. and quarterback Brady Cook making their case for a spot on the roster.
Follow the tracker below for updates throughout the day on which former Tigers earn themselves a spot on a roster or practice squad.
Tuesday, Aug. 26
Monday, Aug. 25
- Defensive back Joshuah Bledsoe was waived by the Tennessee Titans, per Aaron Wilson of KPCR2. He signed with the TItans on Aug. 5.
- Running back Nate Noel was released by the Indianapolis Colts, per Joel A. Erickson of the IndyStar. He first signed with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent.
Sunday, Aug. 24
- The New York Jets released quarterback Adrian Martinez, clearing a path for former Missouri quarterback Brady Cook to make the roster, or at least the practice squad.
